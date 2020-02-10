Basic question.... Disable LAN access for one computer but allow internet access?

As the title says, I have a NETGEAR router and would like to block access to my local network while allowing internet access to a particular device. Is this something that is viable or does it have a certain term I can search for?
I found the setting I was looking for after a bit of poking around. I have a Nighthawk R7300 and the setting was simply to enable a guest network and leave unticked the setting for guests to see LAN and other users. I imagine this setting is in most Netgear routers, however it is worth noting this is for Wifi connections only. Just stating this for anyone who may search the subject at a later date.