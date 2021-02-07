Basic NVMe PCI 4.0 SSD Questions

I'm sure these are pretty basic questions, but I'm new to M.2 NVMe SSD's, PCI Gen 4, etc. I haven't built a system since around 2012 or so.



My motherboard (ASUS Dark Hero) allows for two M.2 SSD's. I had considered picking up one M.2 NVMe PCI Gen 4 SSD as my OS/Games drive - Probably 1 TB. I've got a 2nd M.2 Slot left on the motherboard so I wanted to pick up a second M.2 SSD but it doesn't need to be cutting edge speed. I was thinking of an M.2 PCI Gen 3 SSD of 4 TB.



1) Will combining PCI Gen 4 M.2 NVMe SSD's and PCI Gen 3 M.2 SSD's like that slow my system down or anything. The speed won't drop to the lowest common denominator will it?

2) Is there any performance downside with using both M.2 NVMe SSD's? It won't reduce the performance if you are using both slots will it?

3) This system is a 5950x with a 3090. When combined with PCI Gen 4 SSD's would this cause any sort of "Traffic Jam" that might slow me down?

4) What if I also add other older storage technlogies like SATA SSD's, or SATA Spindle Drives - Would any of that slow me down?



Thanks!