Bad mouse grip leading to chronic pain?

I've been PC gaming since the mid 90s, but over the past few years I've been encountering some chronic pain in my right hand and wrist (no numbness or tingling) that is not going away no matter what I do. I've seen a doctor and I've tried long breaks, various stretches and exercises, arthritis cream, and cortisone injections to no effect. I gets lots of crackling and popping when rotating my wrist. Exploratory surgery is the next step according to the doc.

I've learned to mouse left handed for work and web browsing at home several years ago when the pain first started, so my game time / right handed mouse use is generally limited to just 2-5 hours a week.

I was wondering if anyone here has dealt with similar issues or can assist me in tapping into the collective intelligence of the internet for ideas. I've attached some photos of where I feel pain and how I hold my gaming mouse. I don't "think" I'm contorting my hand in any crazy way.


Orange is where I feel pain. Red is where it is most severe. MRI showed only "minor" TFCC degradation.
hand-pain-1.jpg


Mouse grip from above:
grip-top-1.jpg

Bottom view. I let my ring and pinky finger drag on the mat for control:
grip-bottom-1.jpg


Any ideas appreciated.
 

sharknice

sharknice

What DPI, and other mouse settings do you use? Do you mainly just move your wrist when using the mouse?

Using high DPI and sensitivity (which is basically the default settings now days) is much, much harder on your hands and wrists than using lower sensitivity and arm movements.
Using lower sensitivity and DPI is also better for accuracy. It's just better in every way assuming you have at least a square foot of room for your mouse surface.


Another big thing is the height your mouse surface is at. Ideally you want it just barely above your legs.

People usually have the arm rests on their chair way too high which has a big affect too.

This is what it should look like
20210522_162303.jpg
 
