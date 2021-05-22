Bad mouse grip leading to chronic pain?

I've been PC gaming since the mid 90s, but over the past few years I've been encountering some chronic pain in my right hand and wrist (no numbness or tingling) that is not going away no matter what I do. I've seen a doctor and I've tried long breaks, various stretches and exercises, arthritis cream, and cortisone injections to no effect. I gets lots of crackling and popping when rotating my wrist. Exploratory surgery is the next step according to the doc.I've learned to mouse left handed for work and web browsing at home several years ago when the pain first started, so my game time / right handed mouse use is generally limited to just 2-5 hours a week.I was wondering if anyone here has dealt with similar issues or can assist me in tapping into the collective intelligence of the internet for ideas. I've attached some photos of where I feel pain and how I hold my gaming mouse. I don't "think" I'm contorting my hand in any crazy way.Orange is where I feel pain. Red is where it is most severe. MRI showed only "minor" TFCC degradation.Mouse grip from above:Bottom view. I let my ring and pinky finger drag on the mat for control:Any ideas appreciated.