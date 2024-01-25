Bad GPU fans?

I recently bought a used EVGA 3080 FTW Ultra and at around 40-50% pwm, I often hear this grinding noise. I know its coming from the gpu because when I manually turn the fans down to 0, the fans stop, and the noise goes away. I put the fans at 20% or 70% and the noise also goes away. Only around 50%.

I know I can reach out to evga, but is there something local I can be doing? Remove the fan shroud, spray them with something? I do remember a while ago reading that is the opposite of what you should do since these fans are self contained?


View: https://youtube.com/shorts/kH92lf0KW4M?si=e6U59RGq5obCyft4
 
Are any of the fan blades dirty? It's probably a combination of worn bearings and an imbalance in the fan blades. You can try cleaning them, but the real fix is probably to replace the fan harness with a new one.
 
