Backup Solution and File Server

Hey all:



Could you help me find a solid backup and file server solution that's versatile and would let me stream a variety of files to other devices?



My main PC has 2TB storage, and I have two external HDD's for storage. (one HDD is 1TB and the other is 2TB)



From my research, I gathered that a Synology box would be ideal, and a FreeNas would be too much of a hassle. Input?



Thanks!