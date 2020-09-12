Hi.



Just moved to new hardware for my storage server running blue iris and plex. The old hardware and disks will be my new backup and vmware server.



My storageserver is running windows10 with drivepool and snapraid. ill rather not spend $ on another license for drivepool if there is an alternative that's free for the backup server.



I'm also looking for recommendations on how to do the backup, it will mainly be selected folders but would also like to backup the plex/blueiris system.