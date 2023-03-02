Backing up a Synology. How would you do it if you were as dumb as me.

There was a time I would over clock, mess with memory setting and try to tweak hardware.



Now I’m a click and set and forget.



I’ve looked online on the official Synology website. However how would you recommend a full Synology NAS back up for a person as dumb as me?



Currently I have about 15 gigs worth of kid pictures, videos and such that I would like to back up.



Im hoping to get a WD Easystore and just copy that over.



Recommendations?



I need to do this.