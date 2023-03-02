Backing up a Synology. How would you do it if you were as dumb as me.

There was a time I would over clock, mess with memory setting and try to tweak hardware.

Now I’m a click and set and forget.

I’ve looked online on the official Synology website. However how would you recommend a full Synology NAS back up for a person as dumb as me?

Currently I have about 15 gigs worth of kid pictures, videos and such that I would like to back up.

Im hoping to get a WD Easystore and just copy that over.

Recommendations?

I need to do this.
 
daglesj

Buy two 8TB externals and hook them to the USB3 and run a copy of the relelvant folders? Split the data over two drives.
 
pendragon1

yeah, get another drive and copy it over. i think youre over thinking it...
 
Zepher

If it's only 15 gigs, an External hard drive as well as online backup like Google.
A friend of mine just gave me $500 to store a copy of my entire 32TB Media Library at his house.
 
Zepher said:
If it's only 15 gigs, an External hard drive as well as online backup like Google.
A friend of mine just gave me $500 to store a copy of my entire 32TB Media Library at his house.
Send me a copy? Lol.

Edit. I mean if it’s media instead of “media.”
 
Liver said:
Send me a copy? Lol.

Edit. I mean if it’s media instead of “media.”
Did you read what I wrote at least twice?

I copied my plex library to this 4 bay box and he gave me $500 for it, so now I have an offsite backup. ;)
IMG_3572.jpeg
 
