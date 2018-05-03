Backblaze Publishes Q1 2018 Hard Drive Stats

I'm not a fan of the current HGST 6TB NAS. p/n 726060ALE614



Its very loud and powers down when set to run with 24/7 uptime.

Its not a good drive for a gaming PC just because of the noise! I had to mount it loose on packaging to prevent anything it touches vibrating. The seek is loud as well.

I often get a delay while the drive powers up even when not trying to access that drive as my swapfile is located on it.

Uptime stats for this drive should be disregarded as a huge chunk of that time the platter may not be spinning.

It feels like WD have dropped the quality in numerous ways and to compensate have reduced uptime.

Not impressed.