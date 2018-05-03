Backblaze Publishes Q1 2018 Hard Drive Stats

Since 2013 Backblaze has published the data from its massive army of hard drives, and today they have released the results of Q1 2018. As of March 31, 2018 they had 100,110 drives, and the 26 GB of SMART data lets us see how these bits of spinning rust are holding up.
Looks like there is less reason to be scared of big 8TB+ drives than many have thought. I really need to upgrade my storage.
The failure rates of all of the larger drives (8-, 10- and 12 TB) are very good, 1.2% AFR (Annualized Failure Rate) or less. Many of these drives were deployed in the last year, so there is some volatility in the data, but you can use the Confidence Interval to get a sense of the failure percentage range.
