Back On Ubuntu and Loving It

So I've been trying to switch to Linux for about 2 years of dual booting. I was on Ubuntu for about 6 months straight last year, and then went back to Win 10 for gaming.



Windows was bothering me for the usual reasons, so I was distro hopping for a bit. Tried KDE Neon (which was decent), Kubuntu, Linux Mint, and Manjaro XFCE, but I wasn't sold on them.



Ultimately, I went back and installed Ubuntu and I love it. Only took about 2 hours to get all my settings back, and it's been really smooth.



Probably will still boot into Windows here and there for certain games, but Ubuntu handles most things fine for what I'm doing. That was all.