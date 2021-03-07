B550 Aorus Elite XMP

After having run this machine for a while I only recently noticed XMP was not enabled. A month or two back I did RMA my previous board (needlessly), shortly before I discovered the issue with Ryzen CPUs and USB disconnections, so it's possible XMP was running on the previous board, just not this one. That said, if I try and enable XMP now, it shows as enabled in the BIOS under Profile 1, yet memory speed remains at 2133mhz. I have tried disabling XMP and manually forcing the memory speed to 3200 at 1.35V, but this setting is simply reverted as soon as the machine reboots. Is there something obvious I'm missing?



Current settings shown in the image below





CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X MTS-B0

M/B: B550 Aorus Elite V2

RAM: Corsair CMK32GX4M2B3200C16



Thanks in advance