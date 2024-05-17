B & H Refusing refund because "Bent Pins"

l88bastard
2[H]4U
I bought a 14900k, MSI mobo and Ram from B&H three weeks ago....and it sat unused for a week until my Hyte Thicc 60 cooler came.
Could not get the system stable no matter what I tried...always something, nothing but headaches....gave me flash backs to 2007 overheating intel builds.
I've been building PCs since the mid 80's and have zero problems with my AMD 7950x3D rig.
So after two weeks of nothing but problems I gave up and sent it all back to B&H for a refund.
So I check my refund status today and its $330 short....go thru my emails and yep sure enough, message from B&H saying the motherboard pins are damaged and they are returning it back to me. LOL TOTAL BULLSHIT....and a page right from scummy Asus book.
So I filed an appeal and also a claim with paypal....paypal phone CSRs were horrid so had to go the email route on that.
I also called MSI USA to get their opinion on the matter and they were very gracious, said they usually charge $50 for pins repair, but would wave that cost and also supply prepaid label. I thanked them and said hopefully it would not have to come to that.
Man...I've been buying from B&H forever and was going to go with a 7800x3d setup with the refund money, but now....I don't think I will be buying anything from them again.
