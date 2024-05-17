B & H Refusing refund because "Bent Pins"

l88bastard

l88bastard

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 25, 2009
Messages
3,749
I bought a 14900k, MSI mobo and Ram from B&H three weeks ago....and it sat unused for a week until my Hyte Thicc 60 cooler came.

Could not get the system stable no matter what I tried...always something, nothing but headaches....gave me flash backs to 2007 overheating intel builds.

I've been building PCs since the mid 80's and have zero problems with my AMD 7950x3D rig.
So after two weeks of nothing but problems I gave up and sent it all back to B&H for a refund.

So I check my refund status today and its $330 short....go thru my emails and yep sure enough, message from B&H saying the motherboard pins are damaged and they are returning it back to me. LOL TOTAL BULLSHIT....and a page right from scummy Asus book.

So I filed an appeal and also a claim with paypal....paypal phone CSRs were horrid so had to go the email route on that.

I also called MSI USA to get their opinion on the matter and they were very gracious, said they usually charge $50 for pins repair, but would wave that cost and also supply prepaid label. I thanked them and said hopefully it would not have to come to that.

Man...I've been buying from B&H forever and was going to go with a 7800x3d setup with the refund money, but now....I don't think I will be buying anything from them again.
 
Sorry for your luck. I wish I had anything like a B&H or Micro Center close to me for that in person thing which may or may not be better. Instead we enjoy the thrills of mail order.
I had a similar incident a while back with a CPU which had been working fine, but all the sudden has issues. Unfortunately when removing I bent the pins by dropping it ever so slightly when removing from mobo. DAM they do bend easy. I quickly bent them back before returning but the RMA got refused for bent pins. What could I say then so, I get the TOTAL BS, but it is what it is. Good Luck finding a better source!
 
Its a bullshit thing, petty and annoying....especially after having such a terrible time with that 14900k, man what a pos that CPU platform is in comparison to my 7950x3d rig.

Its possible some pins bent when I closed the protective plastic cover, but its also possible it got damaged during shipping, its also possible that their QC is full of shit and bent a few with an eraser so they could deny the return....this isnt some obvious situation where the customer ran LN2 or something...The right thing to do in a situation like this, is they should RMA it back to MSI and not fuck the customer.....but that would not lock them in a sale, which is what this really is all about.....give the illusion of hassle free 30 day return window, but find something, ANYTHING, even if you have to make it up to screw the customer and walk away with a sale.

CSR said well if you have pics to prove it was not damaged before you sent it...WTF....this was a brand new motherboard and processor, not some 2 year old RMA being sent in for warranty work.

First they said I only returned one of the three items, then they said I only returned two, then they came up with the bent pin nonsense.

I get that all retailers have their suck in one way, but forcing me to RMA a brand new board that I don't even have the processor to anymore, then lose my ass reselling it on the used market is bullshit....all so they can capture one sale....fucking stupid. I was going to order a 7800x3d, mobo and ram with this refund but now they can go fuck themselves.

This kind of aggravation will make me hard pass from ordering from them again.
 
Last edited:
As someone who works in a PC shop, and has built PCs professionally for over 10 years...


I have never seen mainboard pins bent out of the box.

Now I'm not saying this is the case for you, but I do have to get things off my chest regarding this topic...

I actually insist that I install CPUs for customers who buy CPUs and mainboards together. Even if it holds up the line, even if I hear all the normal "ah its fine I know what I'm doing" "I've built PCs before" yadda yadda.

And it's always the ones who 110% insist that they're super skilled and insulted at the idea of me installing the CPU for them... That come back the next day with a shoddily built system that won't POST and the first thing I do is take out their CPU to find bent pins I FRONT OF THEM.

And of course... "I didn't do that! It must have been that way out of the box! No way I did that, I'm not some amateur" yadda yadda...

Roses are red.
Dolphins have fins.
There is no warranty
For bent pins.
 
KazeoHin said:
As someone who works in a PC shop, and has built PCs professionally for over 10 years...


I have never seen mainboard pins bent out of the box.

Now I'm not saying this is the case for you, but I do have to get things off my chest regarding this topic...

I actually insist that I install CPUs for customers who buy CPUs and mainboards together. Even if it holds up the line, even if I hear all the normal "ah its fine I know what I'm doing" "I've built PCs before" yadda yadda.

And it's always the ones who 110% insist that they're super skilled and insulted at the idea of me installing the CPU for them... That come back the next day with a shoddily built system that won't POST and the first thing I do is take out their CPU to find bent pins I FRONT OF THEM.

And of course... "I didn't do that! It must have been that way out of the box! No way I did that, I'm not some amateur" yadda yadda...

Roses are red.
Dolphins have fins.
There is no warranty
For bent pins.
Click to expand...

I think a lot of horror stories are because the techs at the RMA shop bend the pins and then reject the warranty because of bent pins. Asus was/is particularly notorious for this, they are absolutely ruthless when it comes to enforcing physical damage rules against returns and receive a lot of flak for it. Forget bent pins, I've heard stories of boards coming back with *bent corners* that were clearly the tech's fault.

On the other end, I bet margins are so thin that if they were generous with returns they'd have to stop selling most of their product lineup - when your AIB margins are 5-10% for graphics cards it's hard to stomach a couple percent of returns.
 
Another possibility is you bent the pins during installation accidentally and that at have caused the instability. Mistakes do happen.

I’m not one for stats but I’ve built well over 500 pc’s in 25+ years, and not a single motherboard sold as new came with bent pins, from any brand or vendor.

Exceptions being if the board was sold as used, or I suspected it was sold as “new” but was likely a return. It became hard to tell when they stopped putting open indicator stickers on motherboard boxes.

Regardless if you can get it repaired for free, you are luckier than most.

Either way it’s frustrating and it sucks. Hopefully it gets sorted for you without costing you anything! Good luck
 
Last edited:
KazeoHin said:
Roses are red.
Dolphins have fins.
There is no warranty
For bent pins.
Click to expand...
i hope you have that on a poster iin your shop, thats fn hilarious.

Dreamerbydesign said:
500 pc’s in 25+ years,
Click to expand...
1716040228449.png

;)
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
I’m not one for stats but I’ve built well over 500 pc’s in 25+ years, and not a single motherboard sold as new came with bent pins, from any brand or vendor.
Click to expand...
If we look at stats, motherboard shipments per year are in the 30m++ unit range.

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/motherboard-shipments-drop-ten-million-units-in-2022-report

So all of the, "Well I've never seen this so it doesn't exist" on this forum when it comes to this general topic just makes me roll my eyes a bit. Let's say the rate of it happening is something like 0.0002%. Which is very low and probably conservative when you consider the whole shipment process and all of the stochastic factors involved in it as well. Multiply that by the 30m+ motherboards that got shipped in just 2022, and you still have 60 motherboards that could possibly be faulty. But those faulty boards could be anywhere geographically. You could easily spend your life building computers and never encounter a single part of the pool that's defective (because again, that's per year; the pool you'll be picking from over 20 years on the job is in the hundreds of millions). It doesn't mean it doesn't exist. We have lottery winners, and lottery chances are 1 in 300 million. Assuming 0.0002% holds true, that's still many orders of magnitude more likely to happen.

I've never had any motherboards that came to me with bent pins, either. I've only very rarely had actual defective stuff. But that's all anecdotal. Anecdotal beliefs are useless here. Your ability to sample the pool as some small time builder (small time builder == "less than 10m builds") is horrifically limited. There are also some people out there (my friend, the one I'm trying to get this system together for is one of them) who keep getting faulty things instead. They're more rare but they exist. I'm not saying that's what happened in this topic either way, I just want to put in perspective the "I've never seen it so it doesn't exist" mindset...
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
If we look at stats, motherboard shipments per year are in the 30m++ unit range.

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/motherboard-shipments-drop-ten-million-units-in-2022-report

So all of the, "Well I've never seen this so it doesn't exist" on this forum when it comes to this general topic just makes me roll my eyes a bit. Let's say the rate of it happening is something like 0.0002%. Which is very low and probably conservative when you consider the whole shipment process and all of the stochastic factors involved in it as well. Multiply that by the 30m+ motherboards that got shipped in just 2022, and you still have 60 motherboards that could possibly be faulty. But those faulty boards could be anywhere geographically. You could easily spend your life building computers and never encounter a single part of the pool that's defective (because again, that's per year; the pool you'll be picking from over 20 years on the job is in the hundreds of millions). It doesn't mean it doesn't exist. We have lottery winners, and lottery chances are 1 in 300 million. Assuming 0.0002% holds true, that's still many orders of magnitude more likely to happen.

I've never had any motherboards that came to me with bent pins, either. I've only very rarely had actual defective stuff. But that's all anecdotal. Anecdotal beliefs are useless here. Your ability to sample the pool as some small time builder (small time builder == "less than 10m builds") is horrifically limited. There are also some people out there (my friend, the one I'm trying to get this system together for is one of them) who keep getting faulty things instead. They're more rare but they exist. I'm not saying that's what happened in this topic either way, I just want to put in perspective the "I've never seen it so it doesn't exist" mindset...
Click to expand...

If that's the case, I've met hundreds of lottery winners, and there are several in this forum. Hell, one of my friends won the lottery twice.


Yes, there are probably actual instances of bent pins out of the box, but in the thousands of boards I've opened over the course of over 10 years, I've never seen it, and every technician I've ever spoken to with greater or lesser sample size has a similar experience.

I've seen boards faulty out of box! It's actually common. Not common per SKU but when your team is handling hundreds of boards a week, a faulty board is a regular thing. RMA piles all with shipping labels back to the manufacturer: I've seen huge amounts of what we call DOA parts: essentially parts that a fault was discovered either immediately or within its first week in the wild.

Never have I ever seen a single bent pin on a new board.

Now: I will say that I 50/50 beleive the OP, I've seen people who call themselves 'technicians' bend pins on new boards and try to blame the product or the end user. So insofar as the OPs experience Id say it could be either a shady tech or the OP bent the pins without knowing it.

With the most recent ASUS RMA scam doors being blown open, I'm more inclined to beleive the OP.
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
If we look at stats, motherboard shipments per year are in the 30m++ unit range.

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/motherboard-shipments-drop-ten-million-units-in-2022-report

So all of the, "Well I've never seen this so it doesn't exist" on this forum when it comes to this general topic just makes me roll my eyes a bit. Let's say the rate of it happening is something like 0.0002%. Which is very low and probably conservative when you consider the whole shipment process and all of the stochastic factors involved in it as well. Multiply that by the 30m+ motherboards that got shipped in just 2022, and you still have 60 motherboards that could possibly be faulty. But those faulty boards could be anywhere geographically. You could easily spend your life building computers and never encounter a single part of the pool that's defective (because again, that's per year; the pool you'll be picking from over 20 years on the job is in the hundreds of millions). It doesn't mean it doesn't exist. We have lottery winners, and lottery chances are 1 in 300 million. Assuming 0.0002% holds true, that's still many orders of magnitude more likely to happen.

I've never had any motherboards that came to me with bent pins, either. I've only very rarely had actual defective stuff. But that's all anecdotal. Anecdotal beliefs are useless here. Your ability to sample the pool as some small time builder (small time builder == "less than 10m builds") is horrifically limited. There are also some people out there (my friend, the one I'm trying to get this system together for is one of them) who keep getting faulty things instead. They're more rare but they exist. I'm not saying that's what happened in this topic either way, I just want to put in perspective the "I've never seen it so it doesn't exist" mindset...
Click to expand...
It was all meant to be anecdotal. It’s been my experience, I’m not speaking fact represented by all manufacturers and backed up by solid facts. I feel like that should be implied though, and logical. I’m presenting my experience not disagreeing with anything.

And in the end I think he’s getting it fixed one way or the other, and that’s what counts.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
It was all meant to be anecdotal. It’s been my experience, I’m not speaking fact represented by all manufacturers and backed up by solid facts. I feel like that should be implied though, and logical. I’m presenting my experience not disagreeing with anything.

And in the end I think he’s getting it fixed one way or the other, and that’s what counts.
Click to expand...

Oh, I know. Sorry if it looked like I was picking on you specifically. I only quoted you because you gave some numbers on how many systems you have built and talked about statistics. It's just I've seen this, "Well I've been building systems for so and so years I've never seen this scenario, that means it must just not exist" thing on here so many times. This isn't the first tussle I've gotten in over that.

The mindset just needs a reality check when being used as numerical evidence...
 
l88bastard said:
I bought a 14900k, MSI mobo and Ram from B&H three weeks ago....and it sat unused for a week until my Hyte Thicc 60 cooler came.

Could not get the system stable no matter what I tried...always something, nothing but headaches....gave me flash backs to 2007 overheating intel builds.

I've been building PCs since the mid 80's and have zero problems with my AMD 7950x3D rig.
So after two weeks of nothing but problems I gave up and sent it all back to B&H for a refund.

So I check my refund status today and its $330 short....go thru my emails and yep sure enough, message from B&H saying the motherboard pins are damaged and they are returning it back to me. LOL TOTAL BULLSHIT....and a page right from scummy Asus book.

So I filed an appeal and also a claim with paypal....paypal phone CSRs were horrid so had to go the email route on that.

I also called MSI USA to get their opinion on the matter and they were very gracious, said they usually charge $50 for pins repair, but would wave that cost and also supply prepaid label. I thanked them and said hopefully it would not have to come to that.

Man...I've been buying from B&H forever and was going to go with a 7800x3d setup with the refund money, but now....I don't think I will be buying anything from them again.
Click to expand...
Is there no possibility that you accidentally bent the pins? Maybe when disassembling the pc?

I always take well lit pictures of my new pc components, especially mobos. Both sides, and a few zoom in on serial/part number looking stickers, and the cpu socket. Before ever attempting to install it.
Makes it easy to find fan headers, front panel connector, usb connectors (which some cases come with the damn individual wires with solo sockets instead of a 1 piece connector), serial number, pcie slot numbers... list goes on.
Also makes it easy to see any damage before I even install it.

Then, if a part needs returned or RMA'd, take a fresh set. That's proof, the images get geo-stamped + date/timestamped.

Never heard of B&H screwing people over something like this, but everyone makes mistakes, be it you or them.
 
KazeoHin said:
As someone who works in a PC shop, and has built PCs professionally for over 10 years...


I have never seen mainboard pins bent out of the box.

Now I'm not saying this is the case for you, but I do have to get things off my chest regarding this topic...

I actually insist that I install CPUs for customers who buy CPUs and mainboards together. Even if it holds up the line, even if I hear all the normal "ah its fine I know what I'm doing" "I've built PCs before" yadda yadda.

And it's always the ones who 110% insist that they're super skilled and insulted at the idea of me installing the CPU for them... That come back the next day with a shoddily built system that won't POST and the first thing I do is take out their CPU to find bent pins I FRONT OF THEM.

And of course... "I didn't do that! It must have been that way out of the box! No way I did that, I'm not some amateur" yadda yadda...

Roses are red.
Dolphins have fins.
There is no warranty
For bent pins.
Click to expand...
I've repaired many boards with bent pins and I agree with you. The amount of careless stuff I've seen (e.g. thermal compound on the pins) just tells me most of the time it's the initial installer. I've mentioned it before but another common one is people getting impatient and ripping the GPU out (instead of working on the latch) and damaging the PCI-e slot. Not saying OP is at fault it's sorta impossible to tell but hopefully he used the socket lid when returning it.
 
KazeoHin said:
If that's the case, I've met hundreds of lottery winners, and there are several in this forum. Hell, one of my friends won the lottery twice.


Yes, there are probably actual instances of bent pins out of the box, but in the thousands of boards I've opened over the course of over 10 years, I've never seen it, and every technician I've ever spoken to with greater or lesser sample size has a similar experience.

I've seen boards faulty out of box! It's actually common. Not common per SKU but when your team is handling hundreds of boards a week, a faulty board is a regular thing. RMA piles all with shipping labels back to the manufacturer: I've seen huge amounts of what we call DOA parts: essentially parts that a fault was discovered either immediately or within its first week in the wild.

Never have I ever seen a single bent pin on a new board.

Now: I will say that I 50/50 beleive the OP, I've seen people who call themselves 'technicians' bend pins on new boards and try to blame the product or the end user. So insofar as the OPs experience Id say it could be either a shady tech or the OP bent the pins without knowing it.

With the most recent ASUS RMA scam doors being blown open, I'm more inclined to beleive the OP.
Click to expand...

I will say that it's odd to me that B&H would do this. I don't buy from them often and I don't live near them, but my impression was that most of their money was made from high end cinema and photography stuff, not PC part sales. That stuff is probably all much higher price than a motherboard, so hard to understand why they would bother picking a fight over this, which is kind of like pennies in a bucket by comparison, probably.

I've literally taped myself packing and taking pictures of an object, all the way through when I handed it off to UPS, just so I would have definitive A-Z proof that I didn't damage something. It's kind of extreme but these days I don't know where the line between extreme and practical is.
 
After hearing about Newegg and their CS/TS starting their bent pin bs years ago. That combined with Asus blatantly attempting to send me the same broken MB I returned, as a replacement (they didn't know I had written down the serial number prior to returning it). I now take pictures of everything when RMAing something.
 
hititnquitit said:
After hearing about Newegg and their CS/TS starting their bent pin bs years ago. That combined with Asus blatantly attempting to send me the same broken MB I returned, as a replacement (they didn't know I had written down the serial number prior to returning it). I now take pictures of everything when RMAing something.
Click to expand...
Yea but this was not an rma. I'm already qued in to document for RMAs. This situation was me buying a brand new14900k cpu, mobo and ram and trying it out for two weeks....I didn't like the cpu so sent it all back for refund.
 
Furious_Styles said:
I've repaired many boards with bent pins and I agree with you. The amount of careless stuff I've seen (e.g. thermal compound on the pins) just tells me most of the time it's the initial installer. I've mentioned it before but another common one is people getting impatient and ripping the GPU out (instead of working on the latch) and damaging the PCI-e slot. Not saying OP is at fault it's sorta impossible to tell but hopefully he used the socket lid when returning it.
Click to expand...

I did use the socket lid and if the pins were damaged by me it would be due to the socket lid as it's a common issue for the lids to bend pins if not 100% in place when closing catch. I cannot say 100% this did not happen because anything is possible....same as it's 100% possible b&h is full of shit.. they did not send any photos of bent pin damage when I got their return deny email.
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
I will say that it's odd to me that B&H would do this. I don't buy from them often and I don't live near them, but my impression was that most of their money was made from high end cinema and photography stuff, not PC part sales. That stuff is probably all much higher price than a motherboard, so hard to understand why they would bother picking a fight over this, which is kind of like pennies in a bucket by comparison, probably.

I've literally taped myself packing and taking pictures of an object, all the way through when I handed it off to UPS, just so I would have definitive A-Z proof that I didn't damage something. It's kind of extreme but these days I don't know where the line between extreme and practical is.
Click to expand...
I've never had a problem with them ever...they have been one of my favorite retailers.

I've spoken with MSI and they said b&h could have returned defective item to them for replacement and no reason to force me into rma of brand new mobo of which I would then have to resell since it would be past return window.

Only thing that makes sense is B&H is getting scummy and wants to walk away with at least one sale on a "hassle free" return.

I was going to buy 7800x3d cpu mobo and ram from them with refund money...but now I'll pass
 
l88bastard said:
Yea but this was not an rma. I'm already qued in to document for RMAs. This situation was me buying a brand new14900k cpu, mobo and ram and trying it out for two weeks....I didn't like the cpu so sent it all back for refund.
Click to expand...
Well, now we all know that B&H returns require the same due diligence as RMAs unfortunately.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Another possibility is you bent the pins during installation accidentally and that at have caused the instability. Mistakes do happen.

I’m not one for stats but I’ve built well over 500 pc’s in 25+ years, and not a single motherboard sold as new came with bent pins, from any brand or vendor.

Exceptions being if the board was sold as used, or I suspected it was sold as “new” but was likely a return. It became hard to tell when they stopped putting open indicator stickers on motherboard boxes.

Regardless if you can get it repaired for free, you are luckier than most.

Either way it’s frustrating and it sucks. Hopefully it gets sorted for you without costing you anything! Good luck
Click to expand...

Uhh no...all instability issues I had are because the 14900k is a huge gapin POS of a chip.

The problems with the 14900k are well documented all over the internet at this point.

After two weeks with it I was tired of having to dick dance bios settings with ecores, hyperthreading, volting, timing speeds, etc, etc....you got one game stable but it caused another game to be unstable...and then once you get things pretty stable you basically have reduced settings to the point where your left with an undervolted 8 core cpu LMAO intel totally fucking sucks with this 14th gen.

As you know, installing intel cpu pretty simple, triangle corner lines up with triangle corner and simply drop into place, apply latch lock, thermal paste and then screw two screws down for the hyte Thicc 60 cooler....extremely basic installation.

A more plausable scenario for me to damage socket would be when putting protective plastic cover on when packing up to return....but even then....the odds of that happening are lower than the odds of a scummy return tech bending the pins themselves to deny the refund.
 
Last edited:
l88bastard said:
Yea but this was not an rma. I'm already qued in to document for RMAs. This situation was me buying a brand new14900k cpu, mobo and ram and trying it out for two weeks....I didn't like the cpu so sent it all back for refund.
Click to expand...
Not liking a cpu and having a faulty cpu are different things.
l88bastard said:
Uhh no...all instability issues I had are because the 14900k is a huge gapin POS of a chip.

The problems with the 14900k are well documented all over the internet at this point.

After two weeks with it I was tired of having to dick dance bios settings with ecores, hyperthreading, volting, timing speeds, etc, etc....you got one game stable but it caused another game to be unstable...and then once you get things pretty stable you basically have reduced settings to the point where your left with an undervolted 8 core cpu LMAO intel totally fucking sucks with this 14th gen.

As you know, installing intel cpu pretty simple, triangle corner lines up with triangle corner and simply drop into place, apply latch lock, thermal paste and then screw two screws down for the hyte Thicc 60 cooler....extremely basic installation.

A more plausable scenario for me to damage socket would be when putting protective plastic cover on when packing up to return....but even then....the odds of that happening are lower than the odds of a scummy return tech bending the pins themselves to deny the refund.
Click to expand...
i didn’t inspect it and install it, so I’ll just take your word for it.

I’m up to date on hardware and I am very familiar with the isolated incidences of issues with the 14900k, which also affect the 13900k. That said it hasn’t been a big enough issue for them to stop selling them, or even officially acknowledge a real problem. BUT I am fully aware third parties have reported on, tested, and presented these issues well, especially with their sample size.

In the end it sounds like it will all be sorted. For what it’s worth I’ve skipped everything from Intel since the 12th gen, and am currently running AM5 7800x3d and it’s been excellent.
 
Lets be clear: The problems of the 14900k with voltage, thermals, etc, etc have NOTHING to do with B&H's bullshit bent pin accusation.

I returned the 14900k because it sucks ass compared to my second rig which has a 7950x3d.
The 14900k platform is a finicky bitch that you constantly have to tweak, whereas the 7950x3d works flawlessly with everything everytime.

So the motherboard just arrived to me today...delivered while I was out so I could not refuse shipment back to B&H....POS company really.
 
Last edited:
So I'm on the phone with MSI to RMA it and they required the serial number off the mobo. I opened up the packaging and the CPU plastic protector was flapping in the wind because B&H service tech did not latch it back down....Real Quality Service there B&H.

I took some photos of the "bent pin" damage for y'alls viewing pleasure....lol could they be anymore full of shit.

1716224669455.png



1716224706281.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top