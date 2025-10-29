  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Azure 2025 Outage

https://azure.status.microsoft/en-us/status

Critical
Azure Front Door - Connectivity issues

Starting at approximately 16:00 UTC, customers and Microsoft services that leverage Azure Front Door (AFD) may have experienced issues resulting in latencies, timeouts and errors. We have confirmed that an inadvertent configuration change as the trigger event for this issue.
We are taking several concurrent actions: Firstly where we are blocking all changes to the AFD services, this includes customer configuration changes as well. At the same time, we are rolling back our AFD configuration to our last known good state. As we rollback we want to ensure that the problematic configuration doesn't re-initiate upon recovery.
Customers may have experienced problems accessing the Azure management portal. We have failed the portal away from AFD to mitigate the portal access issues. Customers should be able to access the Azure management portal directly, while all portal extensions are working correctly there may be a small number of endpoints that might have a problem loading (i.e. Marketplace).
We do not have an ETA for when the rollback will be completed, but we will update this communication within 30 minutes or when we have an update.
While we dont have an ETA yet. customers can consider implementing failover strategies with Azure Traffic Manager, to fail over from Azure Front Door to your origins: https://learn.microsoft.com/azure/architecture/guide/networking/global-web-applications/overview

This message was last updated at 17:51 UTC on 29 October 2025

The "Inadvertent configuration changes" are pissing me off, because I get the distinct impression they are setting up various Encrypted DNS platforms, which sounds all fine and dandy, until you realize they are doing it only to mask your DNS queries from 3'rd parties so they can better monetize your search history.
It's causing me more than a small headache for a lot of tiny reasons, most of which are things working 99% of the time until I get that perfect use case where the 1% happens to 3 things at once, and I get a panicked call from accounting because the bank rec won't upload...

I need to find a better way of dealing with encrypted DNS queries that doesn't involve decrypting them, because the juggling of the certificates isn't working reliably.
 
AWS again too

“Thousands of users are reporting problems with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services on Wednesday, days after a widespread outagedisrupted platforms across the internet.

Monitoring site Downdetector showed a spike of about 20,000 users reporting problems with Microsoft's Azure and 365.”

https://www.thenationalnews.com/new...t-platforms-as-amazons-aws-denies-disruption/
 
