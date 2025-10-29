Azure 2025 Outage

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,007
https://azure.status.microsoft/en-us/status
Critical
Azure Front Door - Connectivity issues
Starting at approximately 16:00 UTC, customers and Microsoft services that leverage Azure Front Door (AFD) may have experienced issues resulting in latencies, timeouts and errors. We have confirmed that an inadvertent configuration change as the trigger event for this issue.
We are taking several concurrent actions: Firstly where we are blocking all changes to the AFD services, this includes customer configuration changes as well. At the same time, we are rolling back our AFD configuration to our last known good state. As we rollback we want to ensure that the problematic configuration doesn't re-initiate upon recovery.
Customers may have experienced problems accessing the Azure management portal. We have failed the portal away from AFD to mitigate the portal access issues. Customers should be able to access the Azure management portal directly, while all portal extensions are working correctly there may be a small number of endpoints that might have a problem loading (i.e. Marketplace).
We do not have an ETA for when the rollback will be completed, but we will update this communication within 30 minutes or when we have an update.
While we dont have an ETA yet. customers can consider implementing failover strategies with Azure Traffic Manager, to fail over from Azure Front Door to your origins: https://learn.microsoft.com/azure/architecture/guide/networking/global-web-applications/overview
This message was last updated at 17:51 UTC on 29 October 2025
Critical
Azure Front Door - Connectivity issues
Starting at approximately 16:00 UTC, customers and Microsoft services that leverage Azure Front Door (AFD) may have experienced issues resulting in latencies, timeouts and errors. We have confirmed that an inadvertent configuration change as the trigger event for this issue.
We are taking several concurrent actions: Firstly where we are blocking all changes to the AFD services, this includes customer configuration changes as well. At the same time, we are rolling back our AFD configuration to our last known good state. As we rollback we want to ensure that the problematic configuration doesn't re-initiate upon recovery.
Customers may have experienced problems accessing the Azure management portal. We have failed the portal away from AFD to mitigate the portal access issues. Customers should be able to access the Azure management portal directly, while all portal extensions are working correctly there may be a small number of endpoints that might have a problem loading (i.e. Marketplace).
We do not have an ETA for when the rollback will be completed, but we will update this communication within 30 minutes or when we have an update.
While we dont have an ETA yet. customers can consider implementing failover strategies with Azure Traffic Manager, to fail over from Azure Front Door to your origins: https://learn.microsoft.com/azure/architecture/guide/networking/global-web-applications/overview
This message was last updated at 17:51 UTC on 29 October 2025