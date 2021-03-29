Awful stuttering on Rtx 3090 and 10850K on Battlefield 5

Hello.

PC:

Monitor:AORUS FI27Q

Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )

Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )

Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP

Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX

mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming

SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD

Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P



I am playin on 1440P with all ULTRA + DX12 DXR. I am gettin in mission Tirraleur awful stuttering. Every second drop from gpu usage 99% to 70% or 60% and back to 95%, one time i saw gpu load 5% lol. . I am on newest nvidia drivers. How to resolve this? Also when i am replaying level second time no stutter,just in first time . But shouldnt happen. All is on stock on pc.





In other games i dont have issue.

I played Control, Quake 2 rtx, Serious Sam 4 , Metro Exodus no issues like this here. Is this game related?