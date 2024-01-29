Awesome Low Profile CPU cooler

Zarathustra[H]
I just figured I'd share in case anyone else is in need of a low profile cooler that kicks ass.
I recently needed a low profile cooler for an LGA1200 CPU to go in a 2U server chassis.
I measured clearance in the 2U case at ~71mm, but all of the best coolers I found were pointed up, and there was no venting above the CPU, so I wanted some extra space for airflow.
I wound up going with the ID Cooling IS-55, and I have to say, this thing is really impressing me. I went with the black version, but there are white and black with ARGB as well, for those who are so inclined.
The clearance is 55mm with a 15mm thin 120mm fan attached.
I am doing some pre-install open air stability testing on my second desk with an LGA1200 Rocket Lake Xeon E-2314 (4C/4T, 2.8 Base, 4.5 Turbo) and sitting ~3 feet away I can barely hear the thing. I know this is not a lot of cores to keep cool for 2024, but still... Load power at wall is ~90W (measured with Kill-A-Watt)
I'm doing Prime95 full blast. Max load temp is 53C with the fan running at 840rpm (42%) with 72F ambients, and the only thing I can hear is the slight whoosh from my old compact 150w Antec PSU.
It looks a little odd on this board, but that is just because the socket on Supermicro's server boards are often rotated 90 degrees.
Only downside with this heatsink is that you might need to use naked ram, unless the IO block, is low, and you install it 180degrees in the opposite direction, in which case, use as tall RAM as you want.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtvAI-XTdfk
It's really quite amazing, especially considering it only costs $39.99
