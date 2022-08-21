Audio streaming issue

Hi all



I'm having an issue using my desktop PC, when I stream music from the internet, the audio is stuttering and glitching.



I use the machine for audio production work and it's fine when working locally, i.e., I can play music files through the machine and use a DAW with no issues).



It's only when I'm streaming online that it's an issue. I can download and upload files from the internet fine. I can stream video on YouTube/VoD services but it will lag and glitch with the audio.



The specs of the machine:



Windows 10 Home, Intel i5 4690k, 1TD SSD storage, ~125 GB HDD system, 8 GB RAM.

I'm using an external audio interface (Focusrite Scarlett 3rd Gen) to play audio, but again no issues with local files so I suspect it's a network thing. The machine is connected to the internet using a TP Link dongle (Archer T3U Plus AC1300).



Any ideas on how to troubleshoot/solve this would be hugely appreciated. I've tried disabling start-up applications which didn't solve the issue.



Thanks in advance.