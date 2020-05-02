Audio issues Window 10

I don't know why, but someone has moved my post about all the issues I've had recently with my Windows 10 PC.

It transpires all my criticism of Windows 10 was 100% justified. I was going to post the reply below to finish the topic only to find the whole topic has been moved or removed!?

So after wasting hours. Deleting and reinstalling drivers, re setting sound settings, trying this and trying that with no results and getting more and more frustrated, angry, disappointed. I didn't know if I had a hardware problem. I didn't know if it was a failure of some kind. I had no idea what was going on. So half an hour ago I finally decided to remove a Windows Update #1903

The result;



AT LAST!

it is finally FIXED !!!!!!!!!!!!!



So it turns out, it was indeed a Windows 10 issue 100%. I have just uninstalled the 1903 update and everything now is working correctly.

I just do not understand this situation. I think it's absurd that this can happen. We are now in 2020 this crap just should not happen.

I have wasted so much time on this.

And the knub is, you can't turn off the bloody updates in Win 10. It's criminal!