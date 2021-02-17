Audio card/headset questions!

Hello, all!My PC is in my signature. I'd be adding this card to that rig.I don't want anything crazy since my PC is no where near my primary source of audio.But my Focal XS Book has RCA's that i'd like to use in place of the 3.5mm.I am looking for something fairly decent, but not overkill. I use Astro A50s when gaming and the speakers are secondary if I am being too lazy to grab the headset.Since I am already bothering everyone.Do you have a wireless gaming headset you recommend? 200-300 price tag is fine. I just want something that'll out work my Astro A50s (2nd gen).