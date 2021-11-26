Attention flashlight nerds. Opple Lightmaster Pro $20.61

I don’t know if anyone is geeky enough to appreciate this, but this thing from China is awesome and a killer deal. If you want to see how accurate your flashlights or light bulbs are. It’s a lot less expensive than a spectrometer. ‘On sale for Black Friday. (I already bought one a month ago.)
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003302809897.html
(Choose Pro version)
Discussion: https://budgetlightforum.com/node/79094?page=3
And why: https://tachyonlight.com/what-is-the-difference-between-cct-and-cri/
Sunlight and incandescent bulbs have a CRI of 100. All LED’s are less than that, so color accuracy (especially R9 red) is compromised. Some are better than others, like these guys.
https://www.waveformlighting.com/full-spectrum-led-lighting
