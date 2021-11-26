Attention flashlight nerds. Opple Lightmaster Pro $20.61

Valnar said:



https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003302809897.html

(Choose Pro version)



Discussion:



And why:





Sunlight and incandescent bulbs have a CRI of 100. All LED’s are less than that, so color accuracy (especially R9 red) is compromised. Some are better than others, like these guys.

https://www.waveformlighting.com/full-spectrum-led-lighting I don’t know if anyone is geeky enough to appreciate this, but this thing from China is awesome and a killer deal. If you want to see how accurate your flashlights or light bulbs are. It’s a lot less expensive than a spectrometer. ‘On sale for Black Friday. (I already bought one a month ago.)(Choose Pro version)Discussion: https://budgetlightforum.com/node/79094?page=3 And why: https://tachyonlight.com/what-is-the-difference-between-cct-and-cri/ Sunlight and incandescent bulbs have a CRI of 100. All LED’s are less than that, so color accuracy (especially R9 red) is compromised. Some are better than others, like these guys. Click to expand...

Geeky enough here - thanks for the heads up! Yup, flashlight nerd - pretty much ever since LED flashlights became a thing, so roughly ~20 years? Own upwards of 50 lights - decent collection of Zebralights and Emisars, even a LEP in the mix.This looks like a fun device to test/mess around with... nice price too. Thanks again and Merry Xmas to me!