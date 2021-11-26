Attention flashlight nerds. Opple Lightmaster Pro $20.61

Valnar

Apr 3, 2001
3,497
I don’t know if anyone is geeky enough to appreciate this, but this thing from China is awesome and a killer deal. If you want to see how accurate your flashlights or light bulbs are. It’s a lot less expensive than a spectrometer. ‘On sale for Black Friday. (I already bought one a month ago.)

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003302809897.html
(Choose Pro version)

Discussion: https://budgetlightforum.com/node/79094?page=3

And why: https://tachyonlight.com/what-is-the-difference-between-cct-and-cri/


Sunlight and incandescent bulbs have a CRI of 100. All LED’s are less than that, so color accuracy (especially R9 red) is compromised. Some are better than others, like these guys.
https://www.waveformlighting.com/full-spectrum-led-lighting
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

Nov 13, 2006
3,270
Geeky enough here - thanks for the heads up! Yup, flashlight nerd - pretty much ever since LED flashlights became a thing, so roughly ~20 years? Own upwards of 50 lights - decent collection of Zebralights and Emisars, even a LEP in the mix. :D This looks like a fun device to test/mess around with... nice price too. Thanks again and Merry Xmas to me!
 
