attaching gpu memory heatainks

For quite a few years now I've used an old universal gpu water block that cools only the gpu itself. I also attach copper heatsinks to the ram chips....heatsinks that I've been using for years.



To attach them I used to use arctic alumina ceramic epoxy mixed with equal part of arctic silver 5. This makes the adhesive slightly rubbery and allows me to remove the heatsinks and reuse them.



The problem is they don't make the ceramic epoxy anymore. The stuff I have is pretty well dried out and useless. So what can I use in place of this that will be still be reusable? Haven't found much so far. All I have in mind is the thermal tape but I'm guessing it won't transfer heat as well. Or could I be wrong here? Haven't used the tape in many years. Has it improved?



Thanks guys.