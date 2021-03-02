attaching gpu memory heatainks

For quite a few years now I've used an old universal gpu water block that cools only the gpu itself. I also attach copper heatsinks to the ram chips....heatsinks that I've been using for years.

To attach them I used to use arctic alumina ceramic epoxy mixed with equal part of arctic silver 5. This makes the adhesive slightly rubbery and allows me to remove the heatsinks and reuse them.

The problem is they don't make the ceramic epoxy anymore. The stuff I have is pretty well dried out and useless. So what can I use in place of this that will be still be reusable? Haven't found much so far. All I have in mind is the thermal tape but I'm guessing it won't transfer heat as well. Or could I be wrong here? Haven't used the tape in many years. Has it improved?

Thanks guys.
 
If your block will fit in it you might try a nzxt kraken g12? You wouldn't need sinks anymore with a fan directly cooling them. Or go old school and zip tie a 92 or 120mm fan on that badboy ;)
Ive heard of people using tiny drops of super glue on one corner of the memory module and thermal paste on the rest.
Personally ive had zero luck with thermal tapes. The sinks always fell off.
 
A regular epoxy, just a small amount on the corners, or superglue, same. Make sure the surfaces are prepped well or it won't adhere properly.
 
