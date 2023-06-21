ATI Technologies: Gone But Not Forgotten

erek
R300, RV770 were some of the best
“However, with a significant amount of GPU development work now carried out by AMD itself in various locations worldwide, it's no longer accurate to label a graphics chip (whether in a Radeon card or the latest console processor) as an ATI product.
The ATI brand has now been absent for over a decade, but its legacy and the fond memories of its old products endure. The ATI Technologies branch continues to contribute to the graphics field nearly 40 years after its inception and you could say it's still kicking out the goods. Gone but not forgotten? No, notgone and not forgotten.”
Source: https://www.techspot.com/article/2689-ati-technologies-history/
