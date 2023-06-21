ATI Technologies: Gone But Not Forgotten

erek

erek

Dec 19, 2005
10,209
R300, RV770 were some of the best

“However, with a significant amount of GPU development work now carried out by AMD itself in various locations worldwide, it's no longer accurate to label a graphics chip (whether in a Radeon card or the latest console processor) as an ATI product.


The ATI brand has now been absent for over a decade, but its legacy and the fond memories of its old products endure. The ATI Technologies branch continues to contribute to the graphics field nearly 40 years after its inception and you could say it's still kicking out the goods. Gone but not forgotten? No, notgone and not forgotten.”

Source: https://www.techspot.com/article/2689-ati-technologies-history/
 
I've always felt that there is some potential here... as GPUs become less and less focused on gaming, and are trying harder and harder to become generalized computational devices, to release a separate product line that focuses only on gaming. For AMD they could release cards under the ATI brand. For Nvidia, they could release products under the 3dfx brand. Strip out the BS and release cards that are 100% focused on gaming. No mining, no AI, etc. Maybe even bring back Crossfire/SLI. I know that's just a pipe dream, but oh well.
 
It's interesting to consider their history. Small company in Ontario, Canada. Started putting out video cards long before we had 3d accelerators. Branched out into that as well, but man they were completely half assed compared to the competition. What kept them afloat was selling to system builders. They made some deals and sold their cards in large numbers for far less.

And then came the original Radeon where they started to get serious....it wasn't anything particularly wonderful, but still not bad. It also utilized some new rendering methods to increase performance....and then not that long after came the R300 we all know and love.
 
