AT&T Data Breach

scojer
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2009
- Messages
- 7,397
T-Mobile had a data breach a few days ago, and now it is AT&T's turn.
So if you're with AT&T, better update all your passwords!
a “well-known threat actor” who goes by ShinyHunters is selling private data from 70 million AT&T customers. The site says it analyzed the data and found it to include legitimate customer information.
ShinyHunters posted a small sample of data that the site examined, comparing it to information available in public records. Restore Privacy says it can’t confirm that the data originates from AT&T customers, but it appears to be valid.
So if you're with AT&T, better update all your passwords!