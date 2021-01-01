T-Mobile has announced a data breach exposing customers' proprietary information

erek
""Customer proprietary network information (CPNI) as defined by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules was accessed. The CPNI accessed may have included phone number, number of lines subscribed to on your account and, in some cases, call-related information collected as part of the normal operation of your wireless service," T-Mobile stated in a data breach notification.
T-Mobile states that the data breach did not expose account holders' names, physical addresses, email addresses, financial data, credit card information, social security numbers, tax IDs, passwords, or PINs.
In a statement to BleepingComputer, T-Mobile stated that this breach affected a "small number of customers (less than 0.2%)." T-Mobile has approximately 100 million customers, which equates to around 200,000 people affected by this breach."
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...ta-breach-exposed-phone-numbers-call-records/
