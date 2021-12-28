Asus Z690 Hero board failures

Just wanted to raise this, if anyone hadnt seen this. Saw this on JayzTwoCents, and Buildzoid believes he found the issue. -Summary: Multiple reports of issues with Asus Z690 Hero motherboards, where people are either getting a Q53 error code for memory, or some reports of mobos burning up, and even a report of fire.Just wanted to make sure everyone was aware of this, and please make sure you check your Z690 Hero board if you have 1. Both vids go into detail of what the issue is. I dont believe Asus has come up yet and confirmed this either way, but I hope they come up ASAP with confirmation 1 way or another.Links to vids: