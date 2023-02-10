Asus X670E-A-F-E Gaming. Cap quality?

Nothing is mentioned except, "Durable capacitors" on these variations of this mobo. Anybody know if Asus is using Nichicon caps like they mention in the Hero model? I'd rather not have a mobo that has less than stellar caps. "Durable" sounds cheap.

The Asrock Taichi uses 12K Nichicon caps, but I never had an Asrock mobo. Mostly Asus. The Taichi appears to be better spec'd. Overall quality?