Asus X570-e wont power on

R

Redleader

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 8, 2005
Messages
2,746
After finally getting a 5600X I was able to start building my new system. I'm using a Asus X570-E and it will not boot. I built the whole thing, flipped the switch on the PSU and the rgb lights on the motherboard started lighting up. Went to push the power button and nothing, no fans, no beeps, no codes, just dark. I started troubleshooting my disconnecting things and nothing changed. Tried shorting the board thinking it may be the switch and that didn't do it. Pulled everything off including the cpu and plugged just the psu back into the motherboard to see if it would at least boot but nothing still. This is also not my first X570-E as I have a 3700X sitting in one as my Unraid server and it has been running perfect for over a year so I don't think its a build error I did. Is there anything I could try before I ship this thing back to Newegg? Thanks for the help.
 
Aegir

Aegir

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
477
You SURE it's not the switch? You shorted the right pins? For SURE?
 
R

Redleader

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 8, 2005
Messages
2,746
I jumped the power supply and it kicked on no problem. I am 100% sure I shorted the right pins on the motherboard. I already own one of these and it works fine.
 
  • Like
Reactions: DrDoU
like this
Aegir

Aegir

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
477
Plug it into the board harder then.
Maybe you just need to really make sure there's a proper connection.

Or are you asking for more power than it can give??
 
R

Redleader

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 8, 2005
Messages
2,746
Im using a Corsair RM750x with no cpu or gpu in the motherboard. It cant be drawing too much power. Ive tried a second known working power supply with the same results. Its not the PSU at this point.
 
R

Redleader

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 8, 2005
Messages
2,746
schizo said:
Did you flash a BIOS with Zen 3 support? If not, do that.
Click to expand...
To accomplish this the board would need to boot correct? Right now Im getting no Q codes, fan spin, ect when pushing the power button or jumping it. The board is getting power because the rgb lights on the board are lighting up. Im not mistaken by thinking the board should do this even without a cpu and ram right?
 
F

Furious_Styles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
1,997
Redleader said:
To accomplish this the board would need to boot correct? Right now Im getting no Q codes, fan spin, ect when pushing the power button or jumping it. The board is getting power because the rgb lights on the board are lighting up. Im not mistaken by thinking the board should do this even without a cpu and ram right?
Click to expand...
Only some boards do. Some won't even start if you don't have the battery installed.
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 1, 2008
Messages
18,983
Redleader said:
To accomplish this the board would need to boot correct? Right now Im getting no Q codes, fan spin, ect when pushing the power button or jumping it. The board is getting power because the rgb lights on the board are lighting up. Im not mistaken by thinking the board should do this even without a cpu and ram right?
Click to expand...

you can flash the bios without a cpu in the board on a 570-e.
 
R

Redleader

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 8, 2005
Messages
2,746
Ocellaris said:
you can flash the bios without a cpu in the board on a 570-e.
Click to expand...
But not if the board doesnt power on Im assuming. Im not seeing any q codes when trying to turn it on. I should be seeing q codes stating missing cpu and ram right?
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 1, 2008
Messages
18,983
Redleader said:
But not if the board doesnt power on Im assuming. Im not seeing any q codes when trying to turn it on. I should be seeing q codes stating missing cpu and ram right?
Click to expand...

No idea what the Q Codes do with an unsupported CPU. I’d definitely try the board out of the case with another power supply though.
 
Azrak

Azrak

Gawd
Joined
Oct 4, 2015
Messages
1,006
You said in your first post that the RGB lights turned on when you turned on the PSU, so you are good to go for BIOS flashing because you do not turn the system on to flash.
This is taken from the Asus 570-E Gaming manual:
1610332153802.png
 
S

schizo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 6, 2004
Messages
1,568
It will act weird if the CPU isn't supported, but if you plug-in the power the flashback feature should work, unless your motherboard is defective.
 
H

HellfireX

n00b
Joined
Jan 2, 2011
Messages
48
Redleader said:
After finally getting a 5600X I was able to start building my new system. I'm using a Asus X570-E and it will not boot. I built the whole thing, flipped the switch on the PSU and the rgb lights on the motherboard started lighting up. Went to push the power button and nothing, no fans, no beeps, no codes, just dark. I started troubleshooting my disconnecting things and nothing changed. Tried shorting the board thinking it may be the switch and that didn't do it. Pulled everything off including the cpu and plugged just the psu back into the motherboard to see if it would at least boot but nothing still. This is also not my first X570-E as I have a 3700X sitting in one as my Unraid server and it has been running perfect for over a year so I don't think its a build error I did. Is there anything I could try before I ship this thing back to Newegg? Thanks for the help.
Click to expand...
I just built this same setup and was using the Corsair CX650F. My system did not boot either and had the same rgb lite up on the board. I assumed it was bad psu and ordered a 2nd off amazon and it also had the same issue. Then I bought a thermal take tough power gf1 at 850 watts and everything booted up. So not sure what is going on but you might want to try more watts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top