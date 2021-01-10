Asus X570-e wont power on

After finally getting a 5600X I was able to start building my new system. I'm using a Asus X570-E and it will not boot. I built the whole thing, flipped the switch on the PSU and the rgb lights on the motherboard started lighting up. Went to push the power button and nothing, no fans, no beeps, no codes, just dark. I started troubleshooting my disconnecting things and nothing changed. Tried shorting the board thinking it may be the switch and that didn't do it. Pulled everything off including the cpu and plugged just the psu back into the motherboard to see if it would at least boot but nothing still. This is also not my first X570-E as I have a 3700X sitting in one as my Unraid server and it has been running perfect for over a year so I don't think its a build error I did. Is there anything I could try before I ship this thing back to Newegg? Thanks for the help.