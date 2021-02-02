Asus ws x299 Sage No video

hi guys having a serious issue with these boards not sure how i ended up with 2 Faulty boards one form ebay one brand new! ill list specs of both builds. but the end result has been the same not sure wtf is wrong as these are supposed to be strong competent boards.



System 1

1.asus ws x299 Sage

2.evga 1300w G2 psu

3.32gb DDR4 4x8gb 3200mhz Corsair lpx

4.intel optane 900p 280gb U.2 - pcie adapter

5.nvidia Quadro 6000

6. i5- 7740x - i7 7820 - i9 7900x



1st one would randomly not detect boot drive which was a U.2 intel 900p 280gb optane drive in a Pcie Adpater, worked beautifully for maybe 2-3 months then itd not post every other reboot so i went ahead tried the m.2 adpater same issue would work for a few weeks this time then issue came up then i went ahead got the proper direct cabled from the U.2 port to the ssd. same issue worked for awhile then quit. eventually i said FK it went with a nvme drive instead which worked untill the rig decided it didnt like that and qould quit showing video. i could remote in no prob from other machines.



2nd Board - System

1. New X299 Sage

2.evga 1300w G2 psu

3.32gb DDR4 4x8gb 3200mhz Corsair lpx

4.intel optane 900p 280gb U.2 - Direct Attached Cable

5.nvidia Quadro 6000



this board worked maybe 1 week then the issue reappeared. so i went full Diagnostic mode on this checking changing parts in between tests resetting cmos using the onboard buttons for safe modes, nothing it cant disaplay a video out. iv tests the card in differnt systems no issues on test bench,



other parts if tried on these systems,



Gpus - nvidia 1660 Ti, amd 480 4gb nvidia Titan X nvidia Titan Blac x2

psu's - corsair 750P - evga 1600T2 - Evga 1000 G2 Evga 650,850,1000, G5,

Ram - G.Skill Royal 16gb 8x2 Royal 3200mhz CL14, G.Skill Royal 32gb 4x8gb 3600 CL 16 Corsair Dominator 3200mhz 64gb 4x16gb Gskill Ripjaw 128gb 4x32gb 3600mhz





im at a loss the onboard Qled seems to be stuck on AA even after taking out battery, resetting cmos over and over. being ona cardboard box no power for 3 weeks. same issue stuck on AA.