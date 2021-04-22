ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ

ASUS' 43" gaming monitor is coming out next month (May 2021) according to a press release issued today. The monitor support HDMI 2.1 and its features, including ALLM and HDMI Forum VRR. It also supports Freesync 2 Premium (no word on G-SYNC compatibility yet) and can do VRR with strobing using ELMB. The monitor has local dimming for HDR and supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000, but it is edgelit. 4K 144 Hz is supported over a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection using DSC if you have at least a NVIDIA RTX 20 series or AMD RX 5700 video card. No word yet on pricing.