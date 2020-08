Asus ROG Phone 3

Anyone else looking at picking one up next month? Really turned it around in the bands department vs ROG 2, especially if you have T-Mobile. Doesn't support Verizon though from my understanding.GSM/GPRS/EDGE; WCDMA/HSPA+/DC-HSPA+; FDD-LTE; TD-LTE; CDMA; TD-CDMA; 5G Sub 6 SA/NSASupports EN-DC (6DL+FR1)FR1: DL up to 3.8 Gbps / UL 542 MbpsLTE 6CA: DL Cat20 up to 2.0 Gbps / UL Cat13 up to 150 MbpsDC-HSPA+: DL 42 Mbps / UL 5.76 Mbps4x4 MIMO and CA with 4x4 MIMO support5G (Bands N1, N2, N3, N5, N28, N41, N66, N71, N77, N78, N79)FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71)TD-LTE (Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48)WCDMA (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19)EDGE/GPRS/GSM (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)CDMA (Bands BC0) (CN and HK only)TD-SCDMA (Bands 34, 38) (CN and HK only)