Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero vs MSI Unify Meg z490, would the asus result in lower cpu temps? 10900k

M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
725
I finally achieved stability with the msi unify (1.315v, roughly 94C realbench or 87ish real world max temps with aio360), in my other thread here.

My remaining question (besides the fact i may still delid just to pull this down 7C) is whether or not if i switch to something a little more "higher" in quality like the asus maximus if i could expect, all things held equal, a load temp on the cpu to drop at all?

Has anyone ever kept things the same and swapped boards to find that the load max temps did in fact go down?
Mine is borderline that i probably shouldnt fuss i think, but i'm curious

Thanks in advance
 
H

hititnquitit

Gawd
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
705
Not likely. The boards will likely stay right at the same voltages needed for your ocs so your temps wont change much if any. I went from a 9900kf on a asrock z390 phantom gaming 9 to an msi z390 meg ace w/ custom loop and nothing really changed. Other than my wallet of course.
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
725
hititnquitit said:
Not likely. The boards will likely stay right at the same voltages needed for your ocs so your temps wont change much if any. I went from a 9900kf on a asrock z390 phantom gaming 9 to an msi z390 meg ace w/ custom loop and nothing really changed. Other than my wallet of course.
Click to expand...
Thanks. Yea that's kinda what I figured
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top