Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero vs MSI Unify Meg z490, would the asus result in lower cpu temps? 10900k

I finally achieved stability with the msi unify (1.315v, roughly 94C realbench or 87ish real world max temps with aio360), in my other thread here.
My remaining question (besides the fact i may still delid just to pull this down 7C) is whether or not if i switch to something a little more "higher" in quality like the asus maximus if i could expect, all things held equal, a load temp on the cpu to drop at all?
Has anyone ever kept things the same and swapped boards to find that the load max temps did in fact go down?
Mine is borderline that i probably shouldnt fuss i think, but i'm curious
Thanks in advance
