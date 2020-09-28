MSI Unify 490 and i9-10900k overclock questions/settings/trials and frustrations? High temps?

So i'm still unsure how i managed stability at 1.29 previously, but now that i relied on auto volts i've found real stability:



Auto volts in bios on all, LLC auto, xmp and 4000 for memory and auto volts there too. 51x and auto ring (if i set ring to 47 windows wouldnt boot even on auto volts)This results in an idle of around 1.301 initially in windows. Under extreme load this is 1.315 (sa 1.321 and cio 1.242).



Realbench initially hits 81C by 3min 89C, by the end 94C (too hot), this is with the case side off too. Now if i blast the ac window unit i can get it down to around 90C.I was "realbench stable" all night, about 6 hours worth. I consider this ok now.I rebooted into normal windows (I use an isolated test windows for stress tests) and tested a few activities, ambient is slightly cool right now though.Xplane 11 sim i only hit about 78C (probably 82 when room is warmer). Fs2020 only 65C. A quick 4k video render, about 75C. AAn (avx) integration hits 85C in the somewhat cool morning ambient (so guessing about 84C normally). I dont know many other workloads to test, but given this it might be more than fine for what i do.



Cinebench : 6506 (default clocks 6350 at 49x)

Passmark cpumark: 27868 (default clocks 27031 at 49x), no change in fs2020 or xp11 fps regardless here, my integration time did go from 12 min to 9 minutes though (avx).



I guess Ill be leaving cio/sa at auto, seems ok. I will probably move the cpu to fixed 1.315 (the most under load) and actually try to figure out adaptive/offset, guessing i set adaptive to 1.301 and +.014 offset. Tho the cpu mode is set to "auto" not override or adaptive right now, i believe it just still down volt under no load regardless.



The last debate is whether to try the asus ROG Maximus XII Hero which i ordered to arrive tomorrow in case i couldnt figure things out. I'm not convinced that the "better" board would yield lower temps under load, but maybe it would. If temps are higher than this for any other activity (IE: above 88C, ill probably delid, i feel i can do it safely and drop 7c).