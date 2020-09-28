MSI Unify 490 and i9-10900k overclock questions/settings/trials and frustrations? High temps?

M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
725
I've got this board and cpu combo coming, along with pc4-3200 4000mhz cas17 gskills (16x2).

I'm curious as i've seen many successfully overclocking to around 5-5.2ghz on average, has anyone tried doing the per core to keep the (two?) 5.3ghz cores and lower all the rest to 4.9 to 5.0 at most? Any reason this cant be done or does that cause stability issues to not keep them all the same?

I was thinking that would optimize a few cores for gaming (sims) that could benefit from the higher clock speed. I guess ill tinker once the equipment gets here, but just wondering.

Thanks in advance
 
Darkswordz

Darkswordz

Gawd
Joined
Jan 5, 2016
Messages
638
I have the same combo, and had the same thoughts. However, when I tried to do per-core overclocking in the BIOS it wouldn't take. I also tried the Intel XTU but I couldn't get per-core working in it either.

Maybe I was doing it wrong. Eventually, I just settled on a 5.1 all core overclock and felt the per-core overclocking wasn't worth the effort since I game at 4K and am GPU limited anyway.
 
Last edited:
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
725
Darkswordz said:
I have the same combo, and had the same thoughts. However, when I tried to do per-core overclocking in the BIOS it wouldn't take. I also tried the Intel XTU but I couldn't get per-core working in it either.

Maybe I was doing it wrong. Eventually, I just settled on a 5.1 all core overclock and felt the per-core overclocking wasn't worth the effort since I game at 4K and am GPU limited anyway.
Click to expand...
By wouldnt take do you mean the ratio never gets hit when your stress testing or gaming?

Im getting close to some values that work, however:
as of now
1.3 volts bios (lowered from 1.31), have set to auto cpu vcore (not override one), have turbo boost on (wont go above 37x if not on), eist is on.
I set the rato on two cores to 53x and the rest to 51x. For the ram i have it set now to 4200 (18,18,18, 40 i think are the timings) and 1.5 (i may try to lower these volts). CIO/SA are still at I think 1.2 for now.

When i do all this, i test fs2020 as one test, eglc in mr20 carenado runway 27 clear skies, 4k setting, high and i get 38 fps (i was getting 40 with my 8700k at 5ghz ram at 3200), so im a bit bummed.. i noticed in sim the ratio never exceeds 47x (never looked before so not sure if normal), this with cpu 19-25%

Then occt medium no avx test, im only seeing a max clock on each core of 5001.2mhz, max temp 78C over 17mins (and errors too, so lowering to 1.30 volts was probably a bad idea)

Im not clear why the ratios arent hitting 53 on two and 51 on the rest?
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
56,871
All core, these typically do 5.0GHz to 5.1GHz. Some people are a little luckier, and might be able to get 5.2GHz with the right cooling. The reason why you aren't seeing 5.3GHz on two cores and 51x on the rest comes down to the fact that these are a lot like Ryzens. All core loads aren't going to get 5.3GHz on two cores and less on the rest. It will settle on an all core clock of around 5.0GHz or less depending on the workload.
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
725
Dan_D said:
All core, these typically do 5.0GHz to 5.1GHz. Some people are a little luckier, and might be able to get 5.2GHz with the right cooling. The reason why you aren't seeing 5.3GHz on two cores and 51x on the rest comes down to the fact that these are a lot like Ryzens. All core loads aren't going to get 5.3GHz on two cores and less on the rest. It will settle on an all core clock of around 5.0GHz or less depending on the workload.
Click to expand...
After i changed from per core to all core ratio and 51x, it now shows 51x in occt. so i guess its actually the per core setting that had an issue, individually.
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
725
Updated now with pretty good success:

Survived 2 hours on Occt Medium and about 4 hours on Occt Large
Max temp 81C

Bios 1.32 and auto mode (not override)
All Core, 51x
Eist disabled greyed out/Turbo greyed out
Ring Set to auto (43x)
Thermal velocity Boost is set to defaults auto
AVX offset -4
SA 1.26 (possibly a hair higher than safe 24/7? 1.25)
IO 1.26
Ram 1.48
Ram xmp and 4000
LLC4
LN2 Extreme
Cstate Enabled
Speed shift Disabled
PCIe Spectrum Enabled

Im now trying to boost the Ring ratio, tried 49x and it froze on boot, so now trying 47x. Once i get that set ill walk back on the vcore and/or cio/sa values slightly (though i think before when i tried this it was error city for occt medium in minutes)

47 ring made it 3hrs med occt. I think the ram temp hit 55c.overall max still around 84c, i was then able to do 1.30v 81C (ac unit blastin to keep the ambient lower) for 1hr 16 med occt at 47ring/51x. Testing 1.25 cio/sa now, trying to not exceed 1.25 (may try for 4100 or 4200 ram again though, everything else held equal).

Tried 52x at 1.31, got a bsod on med occt in 10 sec, i guess 52x is a no go, not without more volts and too much heat.
I tried going down to 1.29, had an insta fail there.

**So at this point i think the sweet spot for 51x is 1.30v-1.31 volts. Avx offset is still -4
When set to 1.305v in bios, hwinfo vcore shows 1.298 for the max (core temp has vid as high as 1.3589v).
If i set the power management to balanced, it appears the cpu is throttling down (since i have it on auto not override for vcore i guess).

I need to test an avx load, but p95 with avx the cpu gets too hot, may try just realbench for now a few times.
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
725
My real word temps now that i'm using the above settings are about 72-80c max for general windows use, 83C during some games (others less) and 87C for rendering (avx involved i think). My 8700k delidded at 5ghz was around 78c at worst on anything.

I think the temps are too toasty? Even for the thermaltake 360 unless its not working that well anymore.

My option is to use a delidder i have coming, but even then i might only gain 5c.

Anyone else with the 10900k can comment on your typical load temps?
 
Last edited:
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
725
Well it turns out that my oc probably wasnt stable. I passed P95 blend for 12 hours, but random watchdog violations keep occuring. Retested occt small (95c btw) doesnt pass about 15 mins, lowered to 50x still 95c same volts, making it further on small occt. Probably need small occt for an hour to be safe. update: now making it about 1 hour on small occt but at 50x, probably needs a bit more than 1.305v to stay at 51x , guessing 1.315 or so

Temps at this voltage level i now have real data, the worst is realbench, 88C, but integration rendering software only hits about 78, general gaming maybe 75 max (or 83 on a load sequence)) if you ignore realbench i'd probably fine to NOT attempt a delid, maybe just try a different cooler, perhaps my fluid in mine after 3 years has reduced.
 
Last edited:
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,191
markm75 said:
My real word temps now that i'm using the above settings are about 72-80c max for general windows use, 83C during some games (others less) and 87C for rendering (avx involved i think). My 8700k delidded at 5ghz was around 78c at worst on anything.

I think the temps are too toasty? Even for the thermaltake 360 unless its not working that well anymore.

My option is to use a delidder i have coming, but even then i might only gain 5c.

Anyone else with the 10900k can comment on your typical load temps?
Click to expand...

10900k isn't worth delidding since the die's sanded down(e.g. doesn't have the problem the 9900K has) and it's soldered so at best maybe you see 2-3c difference. you'd see more gains out of lapping the IHS and your block then delidding it and even that's probably not going to be worth a whole lot other than tightening up the individual core temp delta's.
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
725
sirmonkey1985 said:
10900k isn't worth delidding since the die's sanded down(e.g. doesn't have the problem the 9900K has) and it's soldered so at best maybe you see 2-3c difference. you'd see more gains out of lapping the IHS and your block then delidding it and even that's probably not going to be worth a whole lot other than tightening up the individual core temp delta's.
Click to expand...
I think the average drop is more like 7 from what I saw, but bringing it down from a max of 87C sounded like it was worthy, however i guess its not that bad, but...

I spotted the rocketcool delid kit with direct die option, looks fairly simple to achieve and i'm going to give this a go once it gets here, should drop things 10-12c hopefully. First however, i'm testing another AIO soon to see if it works better than my 3 year old one.
 
S

somebrains

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2013
Messages
1,339
Do you have to be pegged 24/7?
Adaptive voltage and real world clock thresholds are what I'd use after finding my boundaries.

Have you considered an open loop if delidding and bare die cooling are on the table?
If running pegged 24/7 was my plan, I'd look to as much thermal capacity as I could cram in.
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
725
somebrains said:
Do you have to be pegged 24/7?
Adaptive voltage and real world clock thresholds are what I'd use after finding my boundaries.

Have you considered an open loop if delidding and bare die cooling are on the table?
If running pegged 24/7 was my plan, I'd look to as much thermal capacity as I could cram in.
Click to expand...
I really dont want it pegged 24/7, i was going to explore that once stable.
I have it on fixed cpu ratio mode now, i think dynamic might be a better choice there and maybe adaptive voltage as well, but i forget how to figure that one out.

I probably wont go open loop, not yet, i can hit 89c during realbench at 1.30 ish, if i can bring that down a tad or even safely delid and get it to 82 i'd be happy, though its not too bad.

I had everything working at 1.29, played around with ram speeds to try to boost things, failed on that, so i put back the working 1.29 (hours of success on realbench, prime95 blend, occt medium etc), now realbench will crash each time after 15-30 mins with page fault in non paged area.

Back to drawing board for some odd reason. I may even swap out the msi board for the asus extreme II to rule that out, though i'm pretty sure its just a flaky chip and there arent other 10900ks avail to swap with now to test that idea, even 10850k's are hard to find, though i think i could get one here in a week.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
56,871
markm75 said:
After i changed from per core to all core ratio and 51x, it now shows 51x in occt. so i guess its actually the per core setting that had an issue, individually.
Click to expand...

I didn't have much luck with per core overclocking on the Core i9-10980XE either. I've never tried it on the 10900K.
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
725
So i'm still unsure how i managed stability at 1.29 previously, but now that i relied on auto volts i've found real stability:

Auto volts in bios on all, LLC auto, xmp and 4000 for memory and auto volts there too. 51x and auto ring (if i set ring to 47 windows wouldnt boot even on auto volts)This results in an idle of around 1.301 initially in windows. Under extreme load this is 1.315 (sa 1.321 and cio 1.242).

Realbench initially hits 81C by 3min 89C, by the end 94C (too hot), this is with the case side off too. Now if i blast the ac window unit i can get it down to around 90C.I was "realbench stable" all night, about 6 hours worth. I consider this ok now.I rebooted into normal windows (I use an isolated test windows for stress tests) and tested a few activities, ambient is slightly cool right now though.Xplane 11 sim i only hit about 78C (probably 82 when room is warmer). Fs2020 only 65C. A quick 4k video render, about 75C. AAn (avx) integration hits 85C in the somewhat cool morning ambient (so guessing about 84C normally). I dont know many other workloads to test, but given this it might be more than fine for what i do.

Cinebench : 6506 (default clocks 6350 at 49x)
Passmark cpumark: 27868 (default clocks 27031 at 49x), no change in fs2020 or xp11 fps regardless here, my integration time did go from 12 min to 9 minutes though (avx).

I guess Ill be leaving cio/sa at auto, seems ok. I will probably move the cpu to fixed 1.315 (the most under load) and actually try to figure out adaptive/offset, guessing i set adaptive to 1.301 and +.014 offset. Tho the cpu mode is set to "auto" not override or adaptive right now, i believe it just still down volt under no load regardless.

The last debate is whether to try the asus ROG Maximus XII Hero which i ordered to arrive tomorrow in case i couldnt figure things out. I'm not convinced that the "better" board would yield lower temps under load, but maybe it would. If temps are higher than this for any other activity (IE: above 88C, ill probably delid, i feel i can do it safely and drop 7c).
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top