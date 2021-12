Hey guys so I’m in a bit of dilemma. Started my build and ordered a amd 5950x, seagate barracuda m.2 sticks, 128gb dominator ram, asus crosshair viii extreme and Corsair 680x case. I’m trying to keep it 2 asus and Corsair so rgb will not require too many different softwares to control. Last pc I built is 10 years old now. I am having no luck finding a card. Should I keep looking or get whatever I can find? What’s been working for you guys?