ASUS ROG 2

I had a chance to play a bit with the Tencent edition of this phone last week. It turns out the listing claiming it had the bands I needed for my carrier was wrong but at least the seller paid for the shipping back and will be giving me a refund.





My thoughts are that this phone really does live up to its purpose. It's very large but that wasn't a problem and it's comfortable in the hand (quite important, looking right at you, Razer phone!) despite the weight. Even the flashiness of the design isn't as bad in-person (the RBG LED logo can be turned off).



I think when my refund comes back, I'll splurge for the 12GB variant which has all the bands I use no matter which region it comes from. VoLTE can now be enabled so even that's not a problem.







The neatest part of this phone is there are number of features that I used to root to get access at that are entirely available to the user. Things like macro recording and manual CPU parameter adjustments. Asus really did put a lot of thought into this phone. Still some rough edges though, for example, the "AOD" display function is pretty terrible and the OLED screen, while mostly great, really is too bright at the dimmest setting.