ASUS ROG 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 update

As it’s Asus’ greatest smartphone on the market, the ROG Phone 2 is expected to get the Android 10 update. Asus has been pretty sloppy with its updates lately, so, we are expecting the OEM to release the update by the end of Q3 2020.



Last year, when Asus released the first ROG device, most users expected the company to provide lightning-quick updates due to the phone’s unchallenged, flagship status. The phone shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo, just around the time when Android Pie popped up around the block. Months went by, but the Taiwanese giant never got around to publishing the update. The original ROG users are still waiting for the update, which, according to Asus will go live by end of September 2019. Click to expand...

Why Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 update will be delayed

You have already seen how sloppy Asus has been with updates lately, and that isn’t expected to change much with the introduction of ROG Phone 2. Asus implements a heavy skin on top of the vanilla Android build that Google releases, which itself is quite time-consuming.



Also, the Taiwanese giant is usually more concerned with updating its Zenfone lineup ahead of ROG, which could prevail with the ROG Phone 2, as well.



In contrast, devices like OnePlus 7 Pro, Galaxy S10, Huawei P30 Pro, etc. shall be getting stable (beta could arrive early) Android 10 update by November 2019, January 2019, and December 2019 respectively. If you talk about dedicated gaming phones though, we won't be surprised if Razer is able to update the Razer Phone 2 to Android 10 before Asus rolls out 10 update for ROG Phone 2.

One of the unique features about the ROG Phone II is that it has two USB-C ports: one on the side, and one on the bottom. According to Asus, the side USB-C port can move data at up to 10Gbps using USB 3.1 Gen 2, and it can output 4K video using DisplayPort 1.4. You can use Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Quick Charge 4.0, and USB Power Delivery 3.0 adapters with the side port to juice up the ROG Phone II in a flash. The bottom Type-C port supports USB 2.0 transfers, plus fast charging via Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Power Delivery 3.0 adapters. Click to expand...

It's android 9 pie . It will supposedly be updated to 10 eventually but with asus, os updates are a long wait so that could be a year from now.. Reviewers have however stated they like the fact that it doesn't come loaded with bloatware. If my trusty old note 5 craps out ever I might look at one of these. The below quotes about the rog phone (1) still not having an android update might put some people off. As long as the hardware is strong and the functionality is solid I don't think it would keep me from buying one but it would be a slightly annoying trade-off.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The 12gb model is $900 currently. 12GB means apps won't have to restart when you page between them, more like minimizing on a pc than the smartphone method of timing them out and suspending them that is required with less ram when multitasking several apps. 512gb storage in the $900 model too which is nice. The 1TB storage model was just released recently but it might only be available from asus directly and I haven't seen it listed on their site yet so I don't know how much more it costs.The twin view screen is a big draw to me for dual screen multitasking. There will be foldable phones with a slimmer form factor that fold out to tablet sizes in the next year+, but both of the twinview screens are 120hz and it adds a ton of battery life if your main phone is out of charge or while you are using twinview since it includes it's own 5000 mAh battery in addition to the 6000 mAh battery in the phone itself. You can choose whether both batteries are drained at once or if you want it to pull from the twinview battery first. In some ways it's like a travel battery with the bonus of adding a second 120hz screen's functionality. You can run a file manager and a view pane, a browser and youtube, an instructional video or file while a game is running, a chat app or text app and a file manager, video , game, etc. You can do split screen on android on phones already but it's awfully cramped imo. Another niche market for this might be streamers and IRL streamers who want to see their chat stream in one window while showing the camera stream/streaming software control or other app in the other.The full dock is a nice option. The gigabit ethernet port on the dock , displayport and hdmi is kind of neat if you want a lunch counter or side area small screen to organize your phone and apps and do a backup, and of course to download directly to the phone over gigabit or transfer from your pc without having to connect the phone to it. You could also use it to hook up to a tv I guess. Snapping the phone in and running with a keyboard and mouse would make me it a lot less of a hassle and so a lot more likely for me to organize and audit my phone files and apps more regularly than if I were doing thumb kiosk system administration or viewing the phone as a portable hdd on my pc.There are a few android games that are ok but the switch is a much better gaming device for $300 (+games $) with much better games than android and the games that run at 120hz on the rog 2 phone . The difference here being 120hz screen and overall powerful hardware for regular non game usage and form factors (it can look like a phone and be used as a phone and not a red and blue toys r us gameboy all the time). A thing that shouldn't be overlooked is that the rog phone 2 can probably run some emus as well, even more demanding ones. If someone ever got a switch EMU working that could become even more interesting. I think a switch is 1 teraflop performance and an andreno 640 gpu in the rog 2 's overall throughput is around ~0.9 TFLOPS. (I'm not sure how that equates real world benchmarking or gaming let alone how it would in an emu though).I believe the Rog Phone 2 can also stream games much like a nvidia shield from your pc via nvidia game streaming , steam game streaming, etc.. and it can probably do playstation streaming too. I'm guessing it would be most useful in that scenario docked with the gigabit port over LAN for the least latency possible so it would be more like a portable nvidia shield you dock in when at home and want to stream games or movies via plex, emby, netflix, etc. The hdmi port is 60hz on the large dock and 30hz on the small hub dock so the more portable dock prob isn't the best. One of the usb-C ports on the phone itself is usb 3.1 and can output over an adapter to displayport 1.4----------------------------------So for me personally the 120hz OLED screen is a huge deal, the dual view functionality is extremely appealing on top of it being 120hz and another high capacity battery to boot. The game library outside of emulation isn't that thrilling but the overall usability of the device sounds great. I hate the tin-y (as in tin metal) chirping of most phone speakers too so the fact that this phone is supposed to have a step above those is intriguing as well. The 3.5mm audio port would also be much appreciated as wired is always better fidelity, response, and speed than anything wireless.The only real gripe I hear from people other than that the android game library is quite weak and that it doesn't work with Verizon - is that the camera isn't that great but since the camera specs are quite good I have a suspicion that might be because it doesn't seem to do some of the auto enhancements and toning that other phone apps do so might be more of a limitation of the stock phone app. There are some 3rd party phone apps you could probably sideload into the phone. I'd be very interested in seeing what the results would be. Here are some photos taken by a reddit user with the stock camera app for comparison.