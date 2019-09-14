ASUS ROG 2

Design don't matter much when you slap a case around it. Camera is it only down fall but camera quality is over blown to me. Sure it is a talking point for reviewers but truth be told most people probably can't even tell the difference.Just slightly above average camera and “gamer” design with giant RGB logo makes me lose all interest in it. Otherwise looks very solid.
Other then google themselves most Android phones are also pathetic.Asus's update history is kind of pathetic. No thanks.
Your other options are the Essential and OnePlus. The first ROG doesn't even have 9.0 yet. With the amount of customization to Android on the ROG, if they can't make the customizations modular enough for quick updates, I'm going to say hell no.Other then google themselves most Android phones are also pathetic.
This has been the Asus downfall in the states imo. They just can't seem to understand how silly it is to go through hoops to import a cellphone and then only allow 1/4th the market to use it.. *facepalm*Looks like very few LTE bands on it for US markets. Which seems crazy really. AT&T is your only option.
Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 update
As it’s Asus’ greatest smartphone on the market, the ROG Phone 2 is expected to get the Android 10 update. Asus has been pretty sloppy with its updates lately, so, we are expecting the OEM to release the update by the end of Q3 2020.
Last year, when Asus released the first ROG device, most users expected the company to provide lightning-quick updates due to the phone’s unchallenged, flagship status. The phone shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo, just around the time when Android Pie popped up around the block. Months went by, but the Taiwanese giant never got around to publishing the update. The original ROG users are still waiting for the update, which, according to Asus will go live by end of September 2019.
Why Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 update will be delayed
You have already seen how sloppy Asus has been with updates lately, and that isn’t expected to change much with the introduction of ROG Phone 2. Asus implements a heavy skin on top of the vanilla Android build that Google releases, which itself is quite time-consuming.
Also, the Taiwanese giant is usually more concerned with updating its Zenfone lineup ahead of ROG, which could prevail with the ROG Phone 2, as well.
In contrast, devices like OnePlus 7 Pro, Galaxy S10, Huawei P30 Pro, etc. shall be getting stable (beta could arrive early) Android 10 update by November 2019, January 2019, and December 2019 respectively. If you talk about dedicated gaming phones though, we won’t be surprised if Razer is able to update the Razer Phone 2 to Android 10 before Asus rolls out 10 update for ROG Phone 2.
The full dock is a nice option. The gigabit ethernet port on the dock , displayport and hdmi is kind of neat if you want a lunch counter or side area small screen to organize your phone and apps and do a backup, and of course to download directly to the phone over gigabit or transfer from your pc without having to connect the phone to it. You could also use it to hook up to a tv I guess. Snapping the phone in and running with a keyboard and mouse would make me it a lot less of a hassle and so a lot more likely for me to organize and audit my phone files and apps more regularly than if I were doing thumb kiosk system administration or viewing the phone as a portable hdd on my pc.
One of the unique features about the ROG Phone II is that it has two USB-C ports: one on the side, and one on the bottom. According to Asus, the side USB-C port can move data at up to 10Gbps using USB 3.1 Gen 2, and it can output 4K video using DisplayPort 1.4. You can use Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Quick Charge 4.0, and USB Power Delivery 3.0 adapters with the side port to juice up the ROG Phone II in a flash. The bottom Type-C port supports USB 2.0 transfers, plus fast charging via Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Power Delivery 3.0 adapters.
Unfortunately it looks like you decided it to return it due to lack of VoLTE support. Please accept my apologies. As you noted, the ROG Phone II does not support carrier specific VoLTE with US carriers. However, I cannot comment on rumors about a specific carrier's future unannounced network decisions and how that may affect your device's performance. This device will not work on Verizon's network, as we do not produce a CDMA network compatible model.
VoLTE is not required to make phone calls on US networks. Were you told that by your carrier? Were you having calling issues with your device? I understand that you have returned the phone, but if you could provide me with your carrier and location information, I'd be happy to investigate why you were having connectivity issues with your device. Please reach out to me at cl-lane@asus.com and include a link to this review for reference.
Regarding Verizon compatibility, we do not produce a version of the ROG Phone II that uses the CDMA network standard. Your device will not work on Verizon's network. I cannot comment on future network compatibility, that would be a conversation to have with your mobile carrier. Please consult the band list available at the link below and contact your carrier about future compatibility on their network. If you have any general or technical questions, please email me at cl-lane@asus.com and include a link to this review for reference.
ROG Phone II Band List: https://www.asus.com/Phone/ROG-Phone-II/Tech-Specs/
AT&T to shut down 3G network in 2022; Verizon at end of 2019. AT&T will shut down its 3G network in early 2022 as the company shifts its focus to 5G implementation (?) and compatible 4G LTE networks. ... AT&T's 5G service touched parts of 12 cities at the end of 2018, with nationwide service expected in 2020.
It's an issue with the phone not being designed for CDMA networks, not with ASUS having anything against Verizon. The majority of the world uses GSM which is what the phone is built for.