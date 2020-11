ASUS releases bios updates for x570 boards

I think you're right about the agesa code being the root issue and it being due to them using the same socket for multiple generations but it's still up to the board makers to properly integrate the updates and some have done worse than others(especially when they've run out of space). Unfortunately it has been an issue with each of the ryzen launches but to be fair any real problems have been sorted out and often the updates even included some minor performance bumps along the way.



If you don't want to deal with these things it's probably best to wait until there's a good BIOS out for whatever board you're going to use or go a different route. My i7 920 lasted me even longer than yours and that was a great CPU but personally I'm glad we're back to a point where upgrading every few years is at least worth considering.