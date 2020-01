If I insert a bootable USB stick into a USB port, the system won't automatically boot off that USB port. I have to manually boot the system into the BIOS, and then do a BOOT menu manual override. Is there a way to set the BIOS to automatically boot off a USB stick?



This is the one thing about the UEFI BIOS in my ASUS P9X79Pro system that has always annoyed me. I plan to replace this system next year as my main rig, but will keep it going as a secondary system.

Click to expand...