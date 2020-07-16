Asus Laptop Question

I have been looking to buy a good gaming laptop and I have decided on an ASUS laptop.



I do have a few questions though, hopefully someone here can answer them. I might be confusing myself lol.



1: Is there a difference between ASUS Scar 2 and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 2?



2: There seem to be a lot of different types, between ASUS Scar series, ASUS Heroe Series, ASUS Strix Series, Asus zephyrus etc.



Like I have noticed on Amazon, there is an Asus Strix Scar 2 and Asus Strix Scar 3, but there is also an Asus Strix G17.



I am just trying to get an understanding of the hierarchy here on which series is the newer series or higher end(based off performance on average).



I am sure there are cases where it makes more since to buy a Scar 2 over a Scar 3 but I am trying to get a better understanding of Asus gaming laptops.



3. Question is honestly more to do with hard drives. I could post this in another forum but I feel like it is simple enough to post here.



I know SSD is better then HDD. Or at least I think it is.



I just noticed in my searching, I have been seeing different version SSD. I see PCIe SSD and NVMe SSD. Just curious about which one is better and the core difference?



If no one knows, that is fine, I can post that in another forum.