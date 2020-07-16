Asus Laptop Question

J

JC724

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 20, 2016
Messages
108
I have been looking to buy a good gaming laptop and I have decided on an ASUS laptop.

I do have a few questions though, hopefully someone here can answer them. I might be confusing myself lol.

1: Is there a difference between ASUS Scar 2 and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 2?

2: There seem to be a lot of different types, between ASUS Scar series, ASUS Heroe Series, ASUS Strix Series, Asus zephyrus etc.

Like I have noticed on Amazon, there is an Asus Strix Scar 2 and Asus Strix Scar 3, but there is also an Asus Strix G17.

I am just trying to get an understanding of the hierarchy here on which series is the newer series or higher end(based off performance on average).

I am sure there are cases where it makes more since to buy a Scar 2 over a Scar 3 but I am trying to get a better understanding of Asus gaming laptops.

3. Question is honestly more to do with hard drives. I could post this in another forum but I feel like it is simple enough to post here.

I know SSD is better then HDD. Or at least I think it is.

I just noticed in my searching, I have been seeing different version SSD. I see PCIe SSD and NVMe SSD. Just curious about which one is better and the core difference?

If no one knows, that is fine, I can post that in another forum.
 
R

ryan_975

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
14,750
PCIe and NVMe are essentially the same thing with regard to consumer m.2 SSD's. PCIe is the interface used to connect the drive to the system (vs SATA), NVMe is the protocol used by the OS to talk to the drive (vs AHCI). The is an AHCI option for PCIe SSD's, but I've never see one in consumer laptops.

for the most part, ignore the naming and look and the specs. Which has the better CPU, GPU, warranty, etc for the money you’re willing to pay.
 
