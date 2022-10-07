Asus GPU Tweak II is not loading my profile

I hate seeing this software load up daily as part of the TSR start up



but I have to monitor the speed of this software setting per day during boot up. For the past no. of mth., it boots up fine w/ the GPU speed that I want. But in the past 1 wk., it defaults to some default profile of a higher speed that I don't want. Further, it is at the wrong fan speed , (set to turn on at 60 deg. C only)



Have anyone got this problem? if so, do you just uninstall the whole software assuming the profile corrupts? as I already creates a new profile (User2). No change.