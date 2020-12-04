Asus Apex X299 HDD Killer?

Not sure if this is a thing or anyone could help diagnose this but it seems my board eats HDDS every few months unless im extremely unlucky. iv had this setup for nearly 2 years, iv stooped putting hdds in this for any kind of storage since it claimed 4 8TB drives in its first year.iv tried different ports tried different cables, different hdds, new,refurb it seems to be the same outcome the drive will just stop working after a few months randomly without reason it'll develop that cycle reload count errors and it will eventually stop after these appear.has anyone encountered this before iv looked and posted this on various forums. but never found a answer that fixed the issue i have 2 drives i could try but don't feel like losing 16TB worth of data if i put these drives back in.current setup