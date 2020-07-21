Asus 970gtx help

What are most of you using for the fan curve and controlling it? I'm using Asus AI suite but it only allows 3 fan curves. When on auto the fans won't even come on until it reaches 55 to 60 degrees and when temps get into the 70s on auto it won't speed up the fans to compensate. However, when using the fan curve since it only allows 3 curves it's not really enough to create a gradual curve and the fans seem to go up & down in speed often. Can someone best the best curve to use as when these fans get to 50 and 70% they are really loud lol