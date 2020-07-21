Asus 970gtx help

What are most of you using for the fan curve and controlling it? I'm using Asus AI suite but it only allows 3 fan curves. When on auto the fans won't even come on until it reaches 55 to 60 degrees and when temps get into the 70s on auto it won't speed up the fans to compensate. However, when using the fan curve since it only allows 3 curves it's not really enough to create a gradual curve and the fans seem to go up & down in speed often. Can someone best the best curve to use as when these fans get to 50 and 70% they are really loud lol
 
Honestly sounds like you may want to get a new cooling solution if sound is an issue.

The fan is always going to have to hit 70% if it's under load, most likely. Meaning you'll always have sound issues at some point.

Larger fans tend to be much more quiet. Maybe even sell that 970 and get a different card with better cooling.

Which 970 is it? So I can look into it more.

Edit: I had a 970 SSC and the cooling was awesome and relatively quiet
 
best fan curve i've found over the year start with 0%RPM until 40C. then start at 40% fan speed the first point of the curve and increase 1% per degree, until 65C where it should be 65% fan speed, and typically those GTX 970 doesn't go beyond that at that speed... anyway, you can use MSI Afterburner to set a better fan curve..
 
It's ASUS GeForce GTX 970 STRIX. I'm not sure if it's the oc version or not. Is there a way too check that? I just checked prices online and these cards are still selling for 450 dollars! I remember paying around 350 for it a long time ago. I don't see the point in getting another card when this one can play everything I need.
I will try that fan curve using afterburner
 
Yea, I had an Asus with a DirectCU II hsf and it was pretty quiet. Your main idea about your fan curve being off is likely the correct idea. But I do remember my DCU2 revving up under load as well.
 
Try MSI Afterburner. You can set a custom fan curve, and I would highly recommend it. The defaults are usually not great and the cards run too hot.

Not sure where you are seeing $450 for a 970. I looked on ebay and I see used ones for $80 to $120. If you can get $450, I would definitely take that offer. You can buy something much better for that price.
 
