Asus 42” OLED

“The PG42UQ, like the 48-inch model, has a 4K (3840 x 2160) display, an impressive 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio, a lightning-fast 0.1ms response time, a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color with 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and HDR10 support. In terms of ports, both sizes include two HDMI 2.1 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort jack, audio inputs, and a USB hub.Additionally, Asus says that its displays are anti-glare and covered with a micro-texture coating to ensure you see the best color accuracy.”