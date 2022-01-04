Asus 42” OLED

C

Cachescrubber

n00b
Joined
May 24, 2020
Messages
14
https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/4/2...monitor-42-48-inch-4k-hdmi-2-1-vrr-allm-specs

“The PG42UQ, like the 48-inch model, has a 4K (3840 x 2160) display, an impressive 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio, a lightning-fast 0.1ms response time, a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color with 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and HDR10 support. In terms of ports, both sizes include two HDMI 2.1 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort jack, audio inputs, and a USB hub.

Additionally, Asus says that its displays are anti-glare and covered with a micro-texture coating to ensure you see the best color accuracy.”
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
9,919
This looks like the sweet spot for a nerd dream gaming monitor.

Any rough guess on a price? Release date?
 
Lateralus

Lateralus

More [H]uman than Human
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
16,798
Following for interest. Hopefully it won't be massively overpriced because ROG and won't have the quirks that the Gigabyte 48" had.
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
9,919
Isn't LG also coming out with a 42" C series OLED? That should be more affordable?
 
S

Seyumi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2011
Messages
358
The ASUS models have a large heatsink as well and are advertising 900 NITS of HDR (3% window) which may be nice. Time will tell, the Gigabyte OLED promised the moon and was a bust compared to the LG C1 models.
 
K

kasakka

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 25, 2008
Messages
2,442
Boo on the antiglare coating. DP is welcome though. Stand as always looks like crap.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top