DarkSideA8 said:



https://www.notebookcheck.net/The-A...igher-than-the-Founders-Edition.494790.0.html I've read a couple of articles suggesting that Asus used 6 of the MLCC capacitors to snag the highest performance of the 3080 line. But then I saw this - and the image looks more like POSCAPS than MLCC... Am I not seeing this correctly? Click to expand...

The marketing shots are wrong on the Asus cards. The TUF and STRIX are using mlcc's for the retail cards. More proof of Nvidia rushing the manufacturers to market. Look at the wrong posted CUDA cores, Nvidia didn't even tell them they were rewriting the way they count them.