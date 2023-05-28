ASUS 0d Debug Code

  • AMD 5800X3D
  • ASUS X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Latest Bios Ver 4501)
  • G.SKILL Trident Z Neo 2x 8 GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16D-16GTZNC)
  • EVGA 3080 Ti
  • Corsair 750 W
  • Windows 11
I think my computer froze while playing a game or just web browsing. I got a debug code error related to the hard drive. I reseated the SSD and now I get debug code 0d. Out of ideas other than starting to swap components. I still got a warranty on the CPU and RAM. A bit perplexed on what should be replaced. I'm guessing the motherboard since it won't work with dual channel. I've read some other users replacing the CPU fixed this for them.

Troubleshooting Steps:

  • Reseat all hardware and cables (no post with two RAM sticks)
  • Removed all USB devices, GPU, SSDs (no post with two RAM sticks)
  • Removed one RAM Stick and tested both sticks (This will post and boot into Windows)
  • Tried other RAM slots in dual channel (no post)
  • Loosen CPU HSF brackets, but no signs of deformed/bending PCB
  • Updated BIOS to latest
 
