ASUS 0d Debug Code

WhenKittensATK
- Oct 6, 2009
- 320
- AMD 5800X3D
- ASUS X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Latest Bios Ver 4501)
- G.SKILL Trident Z Neo 2x 8 GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16D-16GTZNC)
- EVGA 3080 Ti
- Corsair 750 W
- Windows 11
Troubleshooting Steps:
- Reseat all hardware and cables (no post with two RAM sticks)
- Removed all USB devices, GPU, SSDs (no post with two RAM sticks)
- Removed one RAM Stick and tested both sticks (This will post and boot into Windows)
- Tried other RAM slots in dual channel (no post)
- Loosen CPU HSF brackets, but no signs of deformed/bending PCB
- Updated BIOS to latest