For more clarification. I quit my job where the servers was stored and I had to move them to my home. There were some problems, first was noise, the second was my router. There are so many connections that even better routers aren't able to handle them, as I discovered, but from start it was working. Then went to holiday for a few days and problem appeared. Also, my new job is in another town so I had to move. I had many work with moving and I also had to fix the problem with router. Now it handles regular desktop pc, Intel C2D with 2 GB RAM, which runs as router. I am now moved and the servers stayed at my last apartment, where I will go to check if there is another problem. I cannot have them now at my new work so it a little complicated, but it should work. I am still not completely moved, I don't have many things with me and I am on limited mobile connection and this flat is also temporarily so I will move again within two months.

So this is my current situation and why there was so many troubles with server now.



Radim