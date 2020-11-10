Assassin's Creed Valhalla Benchmark Test & Performance Analysis

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Dec 19, 2005
"Taking a closer look at the individual cards, we see that the game is very well optimized for all AMD GPUs: Polaris, Vega, and RDNA are all doing relatively better than their NVIDIA counterparts. On the NVIDIA side we see Turing slightly ahead of Ampere and Pascal, but the differences are small. I picked a custom test scene for all our performance testing. While an integrated benchmark is available, and it does a somewhat decent job in reporting what to expect, I prefer actual gameplay to give you a more realistic result. The benchmark stutters a lot, an issue not present in actual gameplay. In the game, depending on the area, the differences in framerates can be huge. Indoors, you might easily go above 70 FPS, whereas certain open-world scenes drop you to around 40 FPS. Our benchmark scene represents a "demanding" scenario, not a worst case.
Both AMD and NVIDIA have released game-ready drivers for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which we installed. We also used the latest patches, which fix several bugs and improve performance. Looking at the good results of AMD graphics cards, I get a feeling that Valhalla, which is a AAA launch title for the upcoming consoles, was heavily optimized for the AMD RDNA2 graphics architecture, which positively affects the AMD optimization level on PC, too. Another possibility is that AMD invested some resources into its optimization, working directly with the developer—a big bold AMD Ryzen logo is shown in the title screens. Either way, additional optimization is always welcome.
I encountered a few minor bugs, one crash, but nothing game-breaking. From time to time, I felt like there could have been a little bit more polish and QA testing, but overall, the state of the game is better than many other titles in recent history. Keyboard controls are fine—if you've played Assassin's Creed before, you'll feel right at home. Everything can be remapped anyway, so no problems here.
It's good to see decent VRAM use at the highest settings—we measured 5–6 GB depending on the resolution. Good, modern graphics card have plenty of memory, so there is no reason not to push up the requirements. The benchmarks show that cards with 3 GB and 4 GB take a massive performance hit, which isn't unexpected. If you have one of these cards, dial back texture settings one notch and you'll be fine. What's more important is that high-end PCs have the option to run at significantly better fidelity than consoles."
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/assassins-creed-valhalla-benchmark-test-performance-analysis/
