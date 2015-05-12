Assassin's Creed: Syndicate

ghostwich
Unity wasn't on them either. Honestly though, I think Unity was an overall good looking game, particularly indoor environments. Things like pop-in and draw distance were an issue for me though. When you were up high, everything looked like crap.I don't see 360 or PS3 mentioned. That's good news. That means the lowest bar has been raised.
Nope. Performance remains a little shaky to this day, too. Some sections that look photo realistic will keep a steady 60fps and then you'll pull 30fps while staring at a wall or climbing a lone building.
It seems like there is a definite tick-tock cycle going on with the engines - AC3's performance was kind of crap, and yet AC4 managed to make it work. Unity is on a newer revision/build and may have suffered being the sacrificial lamb - whereas maybe most of that gets sorted before Syndicate.The real issue with Unity though was that its performance was (and still is) poor compared to other games of a similar quality, and it was incredibly buggy at release. Hopefully this time around they are smart enough to not release a game in the same state. I won't be taking a gamble though. This is a definite wait until release.
LOL Gameworks scandal!
What I'd be interested in is how they manage expectations - Unity got very public and very... weird, what with cancelling the season pass, and then offering the DLC for free - not something that is done with how much potential money they would have made (I mean, BF4 was busted real bad but never to the point where they offered free DLC).I ended up shelving it after 3-4 hours of trying to like it. First time that's happened with me and AC, which is a bad sign.
I think Unity was my breaking point, which is odd because I felt Black Flag was the best game since #2. It's probably just because there is only just so much you can really do with the same types of missions, goals, and gameplay. Black Flag was so great because it was more like another game that had the elements of AC mixed in. Unity went right back to the old formula and no amount of graphical fidelity could hide that you were doing the same things for the 6th or 7th time.As players, I'd also be interested to see if series fatigue will finally settle in.
It wasn't that bad for me. I did get the stutters, but they went away randomly. Typically I ranged in the 50-60s with FXAA, 1080, everything else maxed out.
I ended up shelving it after 3-4 hours of trying to like it. First time that's happened with me and AC, which is a bad sign.
all ass creed games run like complete and utter shit. it's an earmark of the series. ac4 is probably the worst of all of them, actually. it was the only reason i never bothered playing it. can't stomach getting 40 fps with graphics like this. what a joke. at least unity looks good.
Doesn't really need it. The walls and stuff are so detailed already.
I don't get it.I enjoyed Black Flag and Rogue but Unity? God why...
Because I bought it on the PS4. Granted it was a buy 2 get 1 free kinda deal but me and my friends got 3 copies to play co-op because we were sold on it and their computers aren't the greatest to play games on. It was miserable, the game ran like absolute shit. It was impossible to play the game properly even though the mechanics were great. I still feel horribly ripped off by that game.
Post patches (key phrase) I honestly don't understand why an AC fan would dislike Unity assuming you simply aren't burned out with the games entirely.
I don't blame you at that rate.
I wish Ubisoft would've offered me a free upgrade to the PC version, then maybe I could've played the game and enjoyed it. In any case I'll be upgrading my GPU by the end of the year and I am sure Nvidia will throw in this game for free. I will however by avoiding all future Ubisoft console purchases.I don't blame you at that rate.
Post patches on the PC you would feel/ would have felt a lot better about it.
FWIW Unity is pretty damn good after 5 patches and a few driver updates.Was Assassin's Creed Unity simply too ambitious for its own good?...Revolutionary Paris - densely populated, rich in detail - looked beautiful on a high-end PC, but the experience didn't translate well to less capable hardware, including PS4 and Xbox One...riddled with bugs at launch and suffering from severe frame-rate problems, our sense is that Unity's heart was in the right place, but its execution was brand-damaging stuff...from what we've seen of its successor, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, perhaps Ubisoft is executing a course correction that could see tangible improvements in stability, but the question is whether it comes at the expense of the raw ambition behind the core technology...
I agree. I have no problems recommending it to any AC fan.
We have any doubts, unfortunately? Consoles rule....but the question is whether it comes at the expense of the raw ambition behind the core technology...
They will, it'll be included in the AC:Syndicate patch.
Because they like to jump on internet bandwagons without actually playing the game
Post patches (key phrase) I honestly don't understand why an AC fan would dislike Unity assuming you simply aren't burned out with the games entirely.
Assassin's Creed: Cash Grab Editionhere we go...Assassin's Creed Syndicate's four special editions detailed- Standard Edition, Gold Edition, Rooks Edition, Charring Cross Edition, Big Ben Edition...
even as a fan of Unity I have to eye roll that comment ...Unity was released in an unfinished state...everyone even Ubisoft acknowledged this fact...it took 4-5 patches to fix the performance issues and instability
Not to mention abandoning the Season Pass? Giving a free game as a "mea culpa" and issuing a public formal apology? I mean that's the first time that's happened to a big-budget studio right?even as a fan of Unity I have to eye roll that comment ...Unity was released in an unfinished state...everyone even Ubisoft acknowledged this fact...it took 4-5 patches to fix the performance issues and instability
I love the setting of the new game...Industrial Revolution London is a great historical time period...plus they're still using the AnvilNext engine from Unity so the game will look gorgeousSyndicate is set in Industrial Revolution-era London and stars male and female protagonists: siblings Jacob and Evie Frye...
Assassins Creed Syndicate Gameplay Walkthrough
normally I hate when PC launches are delayed but in this case it's fine...the best games in the AC series for PC have always come when Ubiosft delayed the release a few months after consoles...that way the console crowd can beta test the gameAssassin's Creed: Syndicate creative director promises the PC version will "shine"
"We've got an internal team that's dedicated to the PC version, and one of the things that I'm happy about is that we're really taking our time with the PC version to really make it shine," Creative Director Marc-Alexis Côté told us at E3. "We want the game to really work well on the PC on day one, which is why it's not the same launch [date] as the Xbox One and the PS4 versions. It will come a bit later in the fall, but I think it will be worth the wait."