Assassin's Creed: Syndicate

Viper87227 said: The real issue with Unity though was that its performance was (and still is) poor compared to other games of a similar quality, and it was incredibly buggy at release. Hopefully this time around they are smart enough to not release a game in the same state. I won't be taking a gamble though. This is a definite wait until release.

polonyc2 said: so Unity never added in the promised tessellation patch?

Domingo said: I ended up shelving it after 3-4 hours of trying to like it. First time that's happened with me and AC, which is a bad sign.

It seems like there is a definite tick-tock cycle going on with the engines - AC3's performance was kind of crap, and yet AC4 managed to make it work. Unity is on a newer revision/build and may have suffered being the sacrificial lamb - whereas maybe most of that gets sorted before Syndicate.LOL Gameworks scandal!What I'd be interested in is how they manage expectations - Unity got very public and very... weird, what with cancelling the season pass, and then offering the DLC for free - not something that is done with how much potential money they would have made (I mean, BF4 was busted real bad but never to the point where they offered free DLC).As players, I'd also be interested to see if series fatigue will finally settle in. The last few games have muddied up the Assassins vs Templar story line, messed with the past/future dynamic, and given us quite a few flavors of parkour and assassin-ing. With stronger competition (Shadow of Mordor, Batman, The Witcher) sometimes showing themselves as "better Assassin's Creed" games than the actual AC games, we'll just have to see if this is just Unity set in London, or enough of a proper evolution - or just the same old cash grab on a tired franchise.