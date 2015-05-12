Assassin's Creed: Syndicate

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
I'm loving the Victorian Era London setting...that plus a playable female assassin...and a new development studio- Ubisoft Quebec...has the most potential out any AC game in the past few years
 
Q-BZ

[H]ard as it Gets
Loved Unity post patches and I'll love this, too.
 
Domingo

Domingo

[H]ard as it Gets
I've owned every (major) AC up to this point and I think I'm done. They've taking the gameplay as far as they can and the nonsense related to Unity doesn't help either.
 
Q-BZ

[H]ard as it Gets
I don't see 360 or PS3 mentioned. That's good news. That means the lowest bar has been raised.
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

[H]ard as it Gets
Q-BZ said:
I don't see 360 or PS3 mentioned. That's good news. That means the lowest bar has been raised.
Unity wasn't on them either. Honestly though, I think Unity was an overall good looking game, particularly indoor environments. Things like pop-in and draw distance were an issue for me though. When you were up high, everything looked like crap.

The real issue with Unity though was that its performance was (and still is) poor compared to other games of a similar quality, and it was incredibly buggy at release. Hopefully this time around they are smart enough to not release a game in the same state. I won't be taking a gamble though. This is a definite wait until release.
 
Domingo

Domingo

[H]ard as it Gets
polonyc2 said:
so Unity never added in the promised tessellation patch?
Nope. Performance remains a little shaky to this day, too. Some sections that look photo realistic will keep a steady 60fps and then you'll pull 30fps while staring at a wall or climbing a lone building.

I ended up shelving it after 3-4 hours of trying to like it. First time that's happened with me and AC, which is a bad sign.
 
ghostwich

ghostwich

[H]ard|Gawd
Viper87227 said:
The real issue with Unity though was that its performance was (and still is) poor compared to other games of a similar quality, and it was incredibly buggy at release. Hopefully this time around they are smart enough to not release a game in the same state. I won't be taking a gamble though. This is a definite wait until release.
It seems like there is a definite tick-tock cycle going on with the engines - AC3's performance was kind of crap, and yet AC4 managed to make it work. Unity is on a newer revision/build and may have suffered being the sacrificial lamb - whereas maybe most of that gets sorted before Syndicate.

polonyc2 said:
so Unity never added in the promised tessellation patch?
LOL Gameworks scandal! :D

Domingo said:
I ended up shelving it after 3-4 hours of trying to like it. First time that's happened with me and AC, which is a bad sign.
What I'd be interested in is how they manage expectations - Unity got very public and very... weird, what with cancelling the season pass, and then offering the DLC for free - not something that is done with how much potential money they would have made (I mean, BF4 was busted real bad but never to the point where they offered free DLC).

As players, I'd also be interested to see if series fatigue will finally settle in. The last few games have muddied up the Assassins vs Templar story line, messed with the past/future dynamic, and given us quite a few flavors of parkour and assassin-ing. With stronger competition (Shadow of Mordor, Batman, The Witcher) sometimes showing themselves as "better Assassin's Creed" games than the actual AC games, we'll just have to see if this is just Unity set in London, or enough of a proper evolution - or just the same old cash grab on a tired franchise.
 
Domingo

Domingo

[H]ard as it Gets
ghostwich said:
As players, I'd also be interested to see if series fatigue will finally settle in.
I think Unity was my breaking point, which is odd because I felt Black Flag was the best game since #2. It's probably just because there is only just so much you can really do with the same types of missions, goals, and gameplay. Black Flag was so great because it was more like another game that had the elements of AC mixed in. Unity went right back to the old formula and no amount of graphical fidelity could hide that you were doing the same things for the 6th or 7th time.
I don't really care if this game is like a better Unity if it's still the same thing again. Maybe it's time to change the perspective to first person and some Deux Ex gamplay? Maybe it's time for that futuristic one with guns? Maybe a martial-arts focused version that follows the lead from Sleeping Dogs? Hell, give us something original...like you did with the original AC game. Something that doesn't feel like another re-skinned AC2.
 
yourgrandma

yourgrandma

[H]ard|Gawd
There is no potential left in Assassin's creed, they have proven they cannot create any game play mechanics worth a shit. Both rocksteady and monolith surpassed them on their first attempt. At this point it looks like AC is not even attempting to play catch up anymore as they continue to sell well.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]ardForum Junkie
Domingo said:
Nope. Performance remains a little shaky to this day, too. Some sections that look photo realistic will keep a steady 60fps and then you'll pull 30fps while staring at a wall or climbing a lone building.

I ended up shelving it after 3-4 hours of trying to like it. First time that's happened with me and AC, which is a bad sign.
It wasn't that bad for me. I did get the stutters, but they went away randomly. Typically I ranged in the 50-60s with FXAA, 1080, everything else maxed out.
 
O

Odellus

[H]ard|Gawd
ghostwich said:
It seems like there is a definite tick-tock cycle going on with the engines - AC3's performance was kind of crap, and yet AC4 managed to make it work. Unity is on a newer revision/build and may have suffered being the sacrificial lamb - whereas maybe most of that gets sorted before Syndicate.
.
all ass creed games run like complete and utter shit. it's an earmark of the series. ac4 is probably the worst of all of them, actually. it was the only reason i never bothered playing it. can't stomach getting 40 fps with graphics like this. what a joke. at least unity looks good.
 
Q

Q-BZ

[H]ard as it Gets
NickJames said:
I enjoyed Black Flag and Rogue but Unity? God why...
I don't get it.

Post patches (key phrase) I honestly don't understand why an AC fan would dislike Unity assuming you simply aren't burned out with the games entirely.
 
NickJames

NickJames

[H]ardness Supreme
Q-BZ said:
I don't get it.

Post patches (key phrase) I honestly don't understand why an AC fan would dislike Unity assuming you simply aren't burned out with the games entirely.
Because I bought it on the PS4. Granted it was a buy 2 get 1 free kinda deal but me and my friends got 3 copies to play co-op because we were sold on it and their computers aren't the greatest to play games on. It was miserable, the game ran like absolute shit. It was impossible to play the game properly even though the mechanics were great. I still feel horribly ripped off by that game.
 
Q

Q-BZ

[H]ard as it Gets
NickJames said:
Because I bought it on the PS4. Granted it was a buy 2 get 1 free kinda deal but me and my friends got 3 copies to play co-op because we were sold on it and their computers aren't the greatest to play games on. It was miserable, the game ran like absolute shit. It was impossible to play the game properly even though the mechanics were great. I still feel horribly ripped off by that game.
I don't blame you at that rate.

Post patches on the PC you would feel/ would have felt a lot better about it.
 
NickJames

NickJames

[H]ardness Supreme
Q-BZ said:
I don't blame you at that rate.

Post patches on the PC you would feel/ would have felt a lot better about it.
I wish Ubisoft would've offered me a free upgrade to the PC version, then maybe I could've played the game and enjoyed it. In any case I'll be upgrading my GPU by the end of the year and I am sure Nvidia will throw in this game for free. I will however by avoiding all future Ubisoft console purchases.
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Was Assassin's Creed Unity simply too ambitious for its own good?...Revolutionary Paris - densely populated, rich in detail - looked beautiful on a high-end PC, but the experience didn't translate well to less capable hardware, including PS4 and Xbox One...riddled with bugs at launch and suffering from severe frame-rate problems, our sense is that Unity's heart was in the right place, but its execution was brand-damaging stuff...from what we've seen of its successor, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, perhaps Ubisoft is executing a course correction that could see tangible improvements in stability, but the question is whether it comes at the expense of the raw ambition behind the core technology...

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2015-on-the-assassins-creed-syndicate-reveal
 
TaintedSquirrel

TaintedSquirrel

[H]ardForum Junkie
polonyc2 said:
Was Assassin's Creed Unity simply too ambitious for its own good?...Revolutionary Paris - densely populated, rich in detail - looked beautiful on a high-end PC, but the experience didn't translate well to less capable hardware, including PS4 and Xbox One...riddled with bugs at launch and suffering from severe frame-rate problems, our sense is that Unity's heart was in the right place, but its execution was brand-damaging stuff...from what we've seen of its successor, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, perhaps Ubisoft is executing a course correction that could see tangible improvements in stability, but the question is whether it comes at the expense of the raw ambition behind the core technology...

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2015-on-the-assassins-creed-syndicate-reveal
FWIW Unity is pretty damn good after 5 patches and a few driver updates.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwwEcDnHmy4
 
Q

Q-BZ

[H]ard as it Gets
TaintedSquirrel said:
FWIW Unity is pretty damn good after 5 patches and a few driver updates.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwwEcDnHmy4
I agree. I have no problems recommending it to any AC fan.




http://www.gameinformer.com/b/features/archive/2015/05/12/five-things-to-know-about-assassins-creed-syndicate-game-informer.aspx

Syndicate info.


polonyc2 said:
...but the question is whether it comes at the expense of the raw ambition behind the core technology...

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2015-on-the-assassins-creed-syndicate-reveal
We have any doubts, unfortunately? Consoles rule.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]ardForum Junkie
I have to admit, Rogue was a pretty good game. They finally fixed the garbage control issues and it had few if any bugs. Gameplay was decent, kind of like Black Flag. I preferred the theme of Black Flag the most but Rogue was a good game.

Not sure if going back to a single city would be that fun. I found it pretty boring in Unity although it grew on me eventually. But you do loose a great sense of adventure being limited to one city/environment type. Black Flag and Rogue to a slightly lesser extent split time between urban environments, open sea, and open land rather well. It made exploration more interesting and less repetitive.
 
S

Spidey329

[H]ardForum Junkie
polonyc2 said:
so Unity never added in the promised tessellation patch?
They will, it'll be included in the AC:Syndicate patch.



You know there was probably a point where an executive said "f-it, we'll fix it in the sequel".
 
Dion

Dion

2[H]4U
Q-BZ said:
I don't get it.

Post patches (key phrase) I honestly don't understand why an AC fan would dislike Unity assuming you simply aren't burned out with the games entirely.
Because they like to jump on internet bandwagons without actually playing the game :p

On a side note. Zero issues with that game on release date. Bethesda games have had far more bugs then Unity.. And those games are praised.
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Dion said:
On a side note. Zero issues with that game on release date. Bethesda games have had far more bugs then Unity.. And those games are praised.
even as a fan of Unity I have to eye roll that comment :rolleyes: :rolleyes: ...Unity was released in an unfinished state...everyone even Ubisoft acknowledged this fact...it took 4-5 patches to fix the performance issues and instability
 
ghostwich

ghostwich

[H]ard|Gawd
polonyc2 said:
even as a fan of Unity I have to eye roll that comment :rolleyes: :rolleyes: ...Unity was released in an unfinished state...everyone even Ubisoft acknowledged this fact...it took 4-5 patches to fix the performance issues and instability
Not to mention abandoning the Season Pass? Giving a free game as a "mea culpa" and issuing a public formal apology? I mean that's the first time that's happened to a big-budget studio right?
 
TaintedSquirrel

TaintedSquirrel

[H]ardForum Junkie
This game might be to Unity as AC2 was to AC1.
We could be in for a surprise! Probably not, though.
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
polonyc2 said:
Syndicate is set in Industrial Revolution-era London and stars male and female protagonists: siblings Jacob and Evie Frye...

Assassins Creed Syndicate Gameplay Walkthrough
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNguwYXQXuQ
I love the setting of the new game...Industrial Revolution London is a great historical time period...plus they're still using the AnvilNext engine from Unity so the game will look gorgeous
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

[H]ard as it Gets
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate creative director promises the PC version will "shine"
http://www.pcgamer.com/assassins-creed-syndicate-creative-director-promises-the-pc-version-will-shine/

"We've got an internal team that's dedicated to the PC version, and one of the things that I'm happy about is that we're really taking our time with the PC version to really make it shine," Creative Director Marc-Alexis Côté told us at E3. "We want the game to really work well on the PC on day one, which is why it's not the same launch [date] as the Xbox One and the PS4 versions. It will come a bit later in the fall, but I think it will be worth the wait."
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
cageymaru said:
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate creative director promises the PC version will "shine"
http://www.pcgamer.com/assassins-creed-syndicate-creative-director-promises-the-pc-version-will-shine/

"We've got an internal team that's dedicated to the PC version, and one of the things that I'm happy about is that we're really taking our time with the PC version to really make it shine," Creative Director Marc-Alexis Côté told us at E3. "We want the game to really work well on the PC on day one, which is why it's not the same launch [date] as the Xbox One and the PS4 versions. It will come a bit later in the fall, but I think it will be worth the wait."
normally I hate when PC launches are delayed but in this case it's fine...the best games in the AC series for PC have always come when Ubiosft delayed the release a few months after consoles...that way the console crowd can beta test the game :D
 
