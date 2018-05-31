Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

I rather like the idea of expanding the RPG dynamics. From what I saw of Origins (I played a bit but had to make room for FarCry 5 - I plan to go back to Origins rather soon actually) I liked a lot of changes they made and so did much of the gaming populace. One of those elements was the more "The Witcher 3" open world + "Dark Souls" combat, and it looks like they are choosing to expand both - especially the RPG side with Odyssey. This could be a great thing to keep AC fresh and bringing back some of the open-water naval combat will certainly make fans of AC3 / Black Flag / Rogue and the other entries earlier in the series happy. Expanding RPG dynamics and giving choices to make with various ramifications really seems exciting from how it is described; there were many times in earlier games when I wish I had the option (ie AC3 was a big one, where I felt many of Conner's decisions especially regarding his Templar father Haytham Kenway felt exceptionally forced; I wish I had another path)



One thing of particular interest is I really hope they get back to the "real world" storyline that was present in early AC titles. I always felt the whole underlying conspiracy theories and hidden truths, the Templar + Assassin shadow wars with each side having their own justifications and outlook that evolved over the centuries, all interwoven with the Artifacts of the "First Civilization" and learning about them etc... was fascinating and enjoyable. At the time, the ending of AC2 was mind blowing in merging the importance of the past genetic bloodlines and the Animus with the "real world", and properly introducing the "First Civilization" once and for all where it had only been hinted to in the past. This was amplified as the other two games in the "Ezio Trilogy" (ie AC2, AC Brotherhood, AC Revelations) built up the story even more, and similar moments in and near the endings of AC3 and AC4 were striking as well.



I recently read an article that one of the original writers who followed things during the days of Desmond's story had other ways they wanted to take things - and even after AC3's ending (which potentially was NOT what the writer wished it to be originally but could have been worked with) - but was basically told they had to turn things away from the modern narrative because it would become too "political" and start relating to real-world events, which would turn off parts of the playerbase! This I considered really sad, considering that many of the games - even the later entries like AC4 (which was one of the last ones that had a lot of focus on the overarching narrative if I recall) had some neat things to say in sort of a subversive way. For instance, AC4 was basically set "in the real world" in a "totally not Ubisoft" game development company by Templar front Abstergo Entertainment, and there would be little notes and things dropped around talking about plans to paper over the history of Edward Kenway and the other Asassins by making the "in world" version of the game focus on bloodthirsty pirateness while obscuring everything else etc. Later titles such as Unity and Syndicate were basically shown as being "games within a game", created by Abstergo, yet occasionally hacked by Assassins and/or the Erudito hacking collective, so there wasn't always that much "real world stuff". I've been pleased to hear that they're slowing "bringing it back" in Origins, and hopefully Odyssey will expand upon this with interwoven themes again. So much has happened in our world (and presumably) the alternate AC universe since last it was really focused upon, so I hope the writers are willing to take back some of that fire and not pull any punches for concerns of offending anyone etc.



I'm up for more Assassin's Creed and hopefully when we see Odyssey develop over the next few months it will stand up to and exceed expectations!

