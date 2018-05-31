Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by polonyc2, May 31, 2018.

    polonyc2

    looks like the next Assassin’s Creed game will be called Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and will most likely take place in Ancient Greece...expect an official announcement at E3...according to a recent report from Kotaku, the next step for this series will be a "dramatic departure" from previous installments

    the site's sources seemingly have confirmed that Odyssey will be bringing in dialogue options for the first time ever, not unlike the Mass Effect series from BioWare...additionally, the same sources stated that for the first time ever players will be able to choose whether they want to portray a male protagonist or a female...after the success of the Egyptian setting I'm actually looking forward to the next game for a change...

    https://kotaku.com/new-leak-reveals-assassins-creed-odyssey-set-in-ancien-1826454752
     
    Krenum

    I want to play as Odysseus & fight the Cyclops. Love Greek mythos. I will probably play this one if turns out to be good.
     
    Q-BZ

    Looking forward to it!
     
    polonyc2

    that clip reminded me of the movie 300 when Leonidas kicks that messenger into the well...Sparta!
     
    polydiol

    TAKE MY MONEY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
     
    Flogger23m

    Partially interested in dialogue options, but honestly I don't care. If the game was an action RPG like Mass Effect I'd be okay with it, but otherwise I don't mind if it was fixed. Also hope you're a voiced character and not a mute like Far Cry 5. Interesting that this will be a big departure for the series because I thought Origins was supposed to be one? Haven't even played that yet, not that I am in a rush. Assassin's Creed can range from utter shit controls to workable. Honestly I thought Syndicate and Rogue finally nailed the controls down so your character didn't auto cling onto things if you got near them so I wasn't too excited when they changed it up for Origins. Color me skeptical, but I'm assuming they fucked it up again. On the other hand, props to them for trying to change up the game with Origins / Odyssey.
     
    Blade-Runner

    Too bad Syndicate was such an utter fucking chore to play, and the plot was trash to boot. Having just finished it, I don't think I can stomach playing another Ass Creed game for at least 6 to 12 months.
     
    ahs89

    AC Odyssey will be a major hit as per reports its gaming mechanism is changing and AC would be much like Fallout this time. I am expecting some good gameplay hope they don't drown players hopes.
     
    Comixbooks

    LOL I have about X3 of these games on my Steam account I hardly played any of them I do think Origins looks interesting just waiting for a big price cut.
     
    Flogger23m

    I thought the main missions were excellent and London was very fun to run around in. But yes, the plot was pretty disconnected. It had so little to do with the main story and felt like a spin off. And the same 4-5 side missions had to be done dozens of times. But, the core gameplay was good.
     
    polonyc2

    after the success of Origins I'm shocked Ubisoft is once again making major changes (although work on Odyssey probably started before Origins so I guess it makes sense)...the dialogue options sounds very interesting...almost like a full on rpg
     
    Q-BZ

    Comixbooks

    They should use Crytek for the engine
     
    polonyc2

    polonyc2

    Assassin's Creed Odyssey hands-on: RPG-style choices bring the game's story to life

    Ubisoft is calling Odyssey a full RPG- the Assassin's Creed version of that, anyway...alongside narrative choices, 'RPG' means more numbers...Ubisoft Quebec has extended the stats and perks system of weapons in the last game to armour, so you're constantly changing up individual pieces for rarer ones

    To play, it feels a lot like a direct sequel to Origins: the platforming is the same, the environment's layout is pretty similar and you still use an eagle to scout the environment for enemies and objectives...the combat has undergone the most change, though...you have no shield this time, meaning you can't really block in the same way you could with Origins...

    https://www.pcgamer.com/assassins-c...-style-choices-bring-the-games-story-to-life/
     
    polonyc2

    Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Behind the Scenes

     
    Flogger23m

    That looks better than Origins. I'm mixed about diolgue choices. Sounds like the unlocks are going to be more of a pain to deal with than past games. I'd rather not have it turn into an RPG (there are too many of those now) and keep the action adventure style. Graphics look good and the setting and map look more interesting than the last game, not that I played it. Overall it sounds pretty good but I hope it doesn't become Assassin's Creed: Errand Boy (or Girl). And I don't exactly trust Ubi with making so many changes to the control scheme so quickly. Typically it takes them 3 or so sequels to make controls work properly. I'll just have to wait and see how this turns out. I do like how it is trying to emulate the good parts of Black Flag.
     
    RanceJustice

    I rather like the idea of expanding the RPG dynamics. From what I saw of Origins (I played a bit but had to make room for FarCry 5 - I plan to go back to Origins rather soon actually) I liked a lot of changes they made and so did much of the gaming populace. One of those elements was the more "The Witcher 3" open world + "Dark Souls" combat, and it looks like they are choosing to expand both - especially the RPG side with Odyssey. This could be a great thing to keep AC fresh and bringing back some of the open-water naval combat will certainly make fans of AC3 / Black Flag / Rogue and the other entries earlier in the series happy. Expanding RPG dynamics and giving choices to make with various ramifications really seems exciting from how it is described; there were many times in earlier games when I wish I had the option (ie AC3 was a big one, where I felt many of Conner's decisions especially regarding his Templar father Haytham Kenway felt exceptionally forced; I wish I had another path)

    One thing of particular interest is I really hope they get back to the "real world" storyline that was present in early AC titles. I always felt the whole underlying conspiracy theories and hidden truths, the Templar + Assassin shadow wars with each side having their own justifications and outlook that evolved over the centuries, all interwoven with the Artifacts of the "First Civilization" and learning about them etc... was fascinating and enjoyable. At the time, the ending of AC2 was mind blowing in merging the importance of the past genetic bloodlines and the Animus with the "real world", and properly introducing the "First Civilization" once and for all where it had only been hinted to in the past. This was amplified as the other two games in the "Ezio Trilogy" (ie AC2, AC Brotherhood, AC Revelations) built up the story even more, and similar moments in and near the endings of AC3 and AC4 were striking as well.

    I recently read an article that one of the original writers who followed things during the days of Desmond's story had other ways they wanted to take things - and even after AC3's ending (which potentially was NOT what the writer wished it to be originally but could have been worked with) - but was basically told they had to turn things away from the modern narrative because it would become too "political" and start relating to real-world events, which would turn off parts of the playerbase! This I considered really sad, considering that many of the games - even the later entries like AC4 (which was one of the last ones that had a lot of focus on the overarching narrative if I recall) had some neat things to say in sort of a subversive way. For instance, AC4 was basically set "in the real world" in a "totally not Ubisoft" game development company by Templar front Abstergo Entertainment, and there would be little notes and things dropped around talking about plans to paper over the history of Edward Kenway and the other Asassins by making the "in world" version of the game focus on bloodthirsty pirateness while obscuring everything else etc. Later titles such as Unity and Syndicate were basically shown as being "games within a game", created by Abstergo, yet occasionally hacked by Assassins and/or the Erudito hacking collective, so there wasn't always that much "real world stuff". I've been pleased to hear that they're slowing "bringing it back" in Origins, and hopefully Odyssey will expand upon this with interwoven themes again. So much has happened in our world (and presumably) the alternate AC universe since last it was really focused upon, so I hope the writers are willing to take back some of that fire and not pull any punches for concerns of offending anyone etc.

    I'm up for more Assassin's Creed and hopefully when we see Odyssey develop over the next few months it will stand up to and exceed expectations!
     
    Q-BZ

    GOTY shortlist very likely for me on this, all told, just like Origins before it.
     
    RanceJustice

    Well, now that E3 is over and AC:O..er... AC:Od admittedly looks enjoyable, the full ability to pre-order has now been launched. Unfortunately, Ubisoft really defecated on the futon with regards to pricing, further increasing the cost of the game and reducing the content included in various tiers.

    For those who may not be aware, Ubisoft has been pushing the envelope for awhile in this regard, adding "Deluxe Editions" which were typically about $5-10 more than the base game and included some new in-game items and mission DLC, as well as "Gold" editions which started at around $80 but have crept up all the way to $100 and include the base game, Deluxe Edition content, plus the Season/Expansion Pass content. This held true up to and through FarCry 5 and AC:Origins being at max the $100 Gold Edition which conferred all in-game content + expansions.

    Well, AC:Odyssey throws that right in the garbage.

    Now the new pricing is as follows for digital PC editions...(All in US Dollars, US location purcase, standard MSRP without discounts and whatnot. I am also rounding up the $59.99 illusory pricing garbage up to its true value ) . Oh and please remember that atop this is any Pre-Order content conferred by pre-order purchase; totally separate.

    Standard Edition - $60 (Just the game itself, normal price etc..)
    Digital Deluxe Edition - $80 (Standard edition game, plus in-game gear packs, naval equipment pack, and TEMPORARY XP/money boosts)
    Gold Edition - $100 (Standard edition game + Season Pass . May also have a 3-day head start prior to lesser version launch days, but I only see it listed on some stores like UPlay Does NOT include Deluxe edition content!)
    Ultimate Ediiton - $120 (Standard game + Deluxe Extra content + Season Pass. May also have the 3-day head start, but I only see this listed on some stores like Uplay)

    So there we have it. I see 3 frustrating issues here...

    1. The increased cost of Deluxe edition content. For 2 sets of weapon+armor, a mount, stuff for your ship, and temporary boosters they see fit to charge $20 over Standard. I should also mention that in previous games the Deluxe/Gold edition conferred a permanent booster to XP/money (ie Syndicate..Origins as well I think)!
    2. The new Ultimate Edition and its $120 entry price for what used to be a $100 Gold Edition.
    3. That even after all of the above, they will still - from what we've seen in AC Origins + FarCry 5 STILL have the option to purchase either real-money token and/or worse items/cosmetics ONLY available through additional real money token purchase.


    I can't really understand why Ubi continues to push the envelope. I totally understand that to make a major AAA game the costs increase and the price of the base game has not for a long time - I don't mind paying $80+ if I get real, substantive expansion level content out of the Season Pass. However, I am none to happy with them continuing to dilute the value like this and jack up the price necessary to get the "full" game. Things have crept up to $100 and I think that's more than reasonable. I won't even object too much if Ubi gives the OPTION to buy items in game with real money currency, so long as they can also be acquired with in-game money and the game isn't set up in such a way to make this difficult; rejecting the notion that any of these items are exclusively RMT currency only. So with all this in mind jacking up the price of Deluxe edition items (which cost no more to make etc... compared to those otherwise available in game) , diluting the Gold Edition while keeping the name/price level, and now adding a new Ultimate edition at an exceptionally high new price tier should not be acceptable.

    Hopefully enough other potential players, members of the gaming media/journalists, and "influencers" will balk at these changes, forcing Ubi to respond . They either need to roll back the pricing and/or risk explaining to the populace exactly why it is justified - which may fall hard on deaf ears if it is papered over "we just want more money and figure we can squeeze you tighter". People are up in arms about all kinds of things now from Steam's policies etc.. so it would be nice to see some of that outrage that seemingly effects (at least on the surface) many in the gaming industry, to be turned towards something actually good for the consumer.

    Edit: Savvy buyers may be willing to wait around and search for large discounts that may allow the game to be purchased for a more reasonable price and that is pragmatic (as I type this, I wonder if Ubi will actually be tacitly allowing even larger than the normal 25%-ish discounts in light of this change..) but frankly its bad for the entire community to allow the price to ascend and to get it at what used to be semi-reasonable you have to go hunting around for a deep discount.
     
    Q-BZ

    delita

    Looks cool to me. It reminds me of Shadow of War a bit with the factions and recruitable followers. I'm glad they're finally giving AC the RPG twist it deserves, this one should be a fun entry.
     
    CrimsonKnight13

    I'm hoping that GMG or another reseller will provide a hefty discount for the Ultimate edition, since I prefer to get the highest version possible to enjoy all of the content.

    The RPG element will really take this game far for me, especially with it being open world.
     
    mr_zen256

    I am liking the direction they are taking this series with the expanded RPG mechanics. Great to see they are putting more emphasis on the naval aspect of the game too, Black Flag was awesome in that regard. The order vs freedom, follower and systemic power system sound intriguing as does the player influence on how the story plays out.

    Huge fan of Ancient Greece and Greek mythology also, so I'm actually pretty excited for this one.
     
    termite

    Awesome. I thoroughly enjoyed AC:Origins; Odyssey with it's Ancient Greek setting could be fantastic.

    Even moreso if they make the naval portion as awesome as Black Flags was.
     
    RanceJustice

    I agree, as I also typically want the whole game with all its content - another factor that makes it so frustrating when even after picking up the Ultimate edition, there's a good chance there will be an in-game store with some weapons/items/costumes etc...exclusively available a la carte for "special" currency.

    The blow would be softened a little if Ubi allowed greater pre-launch discounts than ever before from GMG, Fanatical and other resellers (ie 30% + Typically the highest I've ever seen pre-launch on a Ubi title is around 25% or very rarely 30%.), but on a philosophical level should it really require being an exceptionally savvy consumer to get a fair price? That's why I feel it is in our best interests to protest the price increase. Pragmatically I know lots of people will buy the game and if they do so for a significant discount that's something at least, but really it shouldn't take all of this.

    The industry has proven time and time again that they will just keep squeezing unless they get major blowback
     
    Comixbooks

    I'm so far behind on this series looks good though like the flaming arrows.
     
    Blade-Runner

    SighTurtle

    Live services isn't all bad. For example, battlefield is finally moving to a format where all maps are free instead relying on selling cosmetics. As someone who brought the season pass for BF1 and regrets it as the maps were crap and barely played, I am extremely happy we get a unified map pool that won't require me shelling out money every so often beyond my original purchase. How Ubisoft will do this remains to be seen of course.
     
    polonyc2

    yeah live service isn't necessarily a bad thing...
     
    Blade-Runner

    Apples and oranges given that BF has always been a persistent online experience, and the fact that you are even trusting EA/DICE not to completely fuck it up shows you are too complacent in the first place. The season pass has always been utter bullshit, but I equally expect EA/DICE's take on cosmetics to be horrendous.

    Ubisoft on the other hand has repeatedly proven itself to be thoroughly dishonest and repulsively rapacious when its comes to things like microtransactions and DLC. They are so dishonest that their executives thought that it was okay to pathologically lie about there being no microtransactions in The Division in the lead up to release, but then had the gall to literally stuff the fucking thing to the gills with the trifecta of microtransactions, loot boxes and an in-game currency. Seriously, fuck this company and anyone who defends these practices.
     
    SighTurtle

    Whatever their take on cosmetics, as long as I'm getting more content in return without paying, I'm content. While I understand cosmetics are content, I don't regard it as being as important as gameplay or more maps vs my money.
     
    Flogger23m

    I like all that, I just don't want there to be more things to collect and search for. These games can be tedious as it is. I'd rather focus on the story and combat than trying to find a variation of a certain something that has you running around the map for 15-20 minutes, so you can collect or craft it into something else. Black Flag wasn't bad and in general the naval hunting and whatnot came along through natural gameplay without any real deviations that took more than 3-4 minutes. Not sure how Dark Souls combat was, but I was quite content with how it was in the Rogue / Syndicate / Unity.

    I loved the seasons pass for BF3/4. It was like the expansion packs from the early 2000s. You paid a lot of money but got lots of good content. I much prefer it over small piece meal DLCs, and definitely prefer it over micro transactions which ruin the game long term.
     
    Blade-Runner

    I vehemently disagree, all they did was fragment the player base and were a poor substitute for the free content previously generated by the community. The whole idea of expansion packs for a multiplayer game like BF is corrosive to the player base, in the older BF titles it wasn't as big a problem because not many were released. BF3 and 4 took it to the next with 4 of these damn things each which totally eviscerated the population much quicker than with previous titles.
     
    polonyc2

    still early and everything always looks good months before release but Odyssey has a lot of potential to be great...love the ancient Greece setting, the new combat, the rpg type of elements etc...I didn't think Ubisoft could do 2 great AC games in a row again but it might actually happen (I still haven't played Origins yet but plan to once it hits a nice price point)
     
    Flogger23m

    BF3 and even 4 lasted a long time player base wise. It didn't really divide the community because anyone who really played the game picked up the DLC. You could easily get the base game for $48, the DLC for $35-40 when new. Considering how much content you got, it was a good deal. We're not getting mod support for any future MP games outside of the few indie studios so that point is moot. And when the games got old enough the maps were given away for free. BF2 had an similar amount of expansions for a similar price ($20 + $10 + $10). Really, for the price, we got a lot of good maps and a lot of support. More so than any other MP game. The "new" model is that of R6S. Day 1 you get a game, and 6 months later you have something entirely different from what you paid for. Because to get new content they have to milk you via mico transactions. The quality goes down post launch. I'd rather pay $30-40 and get a lot of good content then have crap crammed down my throat.

    Same goes for SP games. Give me a good expansion with a coherent side story over some more fetch quests.
     
    Blade-Runner

    Compared to the previous games they really didn't, and the claim that they didn't divide the community is unsupported if not totally spurious. The fact that there were DLC specific services locked behind a paywall is ample enough evidence to show that there was fragmentation, saying that anyone who seriously played the game bought the DLC is a nonsense argument and buys into this cycle that publishers want to perpetuate that people have no choice but to buy their garbage DLC. Your assertions reminds me of the utter tosh spouted by CoD fanboys that map packs were not detrimental to longevity, but just observing the serial decline of the series and population decay of each game suggests otherwise.

    I don't see that as mitigating a very deliberate attempt to restrict content and milk the player base. Considering the amount of content that used to be included in the BF games (yes, including free maps released by DICE), it was actually a pretty shitty deal. The fact that EA is backtracking on map packs suggests that users have wised up and are now refusing to buy in to these bullshit attempts to nickel and dime them.

    And the BF franchise will continue to decline, BF1 is proof enough of that.

    Only to drum up interest and hype for their next release.

    The BF2 ended up with 16 base maps compared to 9 and 10 relative to BF3 and BF4, and all of those expansions were poorly received with little impact on population numbers. What you seem to be cheering is the 45% reduction in base game content along with the privilege of being able to pay EA for the shortfall and in the process fragmenting the player base and destroying longevity.

    Nope. The maps were shite and not worth the money.

    Comparing EA's shitty model to an even shittier model is hardly a reasonable way to justify EA's shitty model.

    I would rather get a content complete game from the outset.

    SP games are not comparable because the experience isn't inextricably tied to online population numbers, it doesn't matter how many expansions are released because its not going to have a pernicious impact on your experience. But yes, most SP DLC can die in a fire, as far as I am concerned the only developer that seems to understand how to do it properly is CDPR.
     
    Flogger23m

    Have any sources with hard numbers for that?

    Such as priority queue? The fact that I almost always had to wait for a populated server, even today, shows me that the majority of the player base had premium. Otherwise I'd zip ahead.

    They're back tracking because idiots are obsessed with micro transactions and "if it is cosmetic I don't care, lulz" mentality.

    BF1 sucked because people asked for BC2, and that is largely what we got.

    And?

    We got at least three free maps in BF4, and lost one due to consoles. BF2 had more maps at release, but for the average player there was simply less content.

    Some of the best BF3/4 maps were DLC. I've put many hours into the DLC maps and they were well worth it.

    I'd like 32 free maps as well, but that isn't happening. If you actually enjoy the game I'd happily pay a little more to get more content.

    BF2 was trash and ended up being trash when it died. Sure it had a few extra maps but that was it. Nostalgia is hitting you hard.

    CDPR may understand how DLC works, but they don't understand how to make a game. Replaying Witcher 2 right now and I was reminded at how shitty it is in every way (outside of diolgue). Really, an utterly trash game in terms of combat, controls, interaction, optimization, loading times, cut scenes, and cheesy try hard sexuality that would only appeal to a 14 year old. :eek:
     
    Blade-Runner

    Given this is derailing the thread and off topic, I am not going to spend time refuting each of your assertions, except to say that your BF2 and Witcher 2 remarks are LoL inducing in terms of their ridiculousness. It now makes more sense why you are so ardently defending Casualfield 3 & 4 if they indicate your baseline metrics of what constitutes a good game in this day and age.
     
    Comixbooks

