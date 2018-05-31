looks like the next Assassin’s Creed game will be called Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and will most likely take place in Ancient Greece...expect an official announcement at E3...according to a recent report from Kotaku, the next step for this series will be a "dramatic departure" from previous installments the site's sources seemingly have confirmed that Odyssey will be bringing in dialogue options for the first time ever, not unlike the Mass Effect series from BioWare...additionally, the same sources stated that for the first time ever players will be able to choose whether they want to portray a male protagonist or a female...after the success of the Egyptian setting I'm actually looking forward to the next game for a change... https://kotaku.com/new-leak-reveals-assassins-creed-odyssey-set-in-ancien-1826454752