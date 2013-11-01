Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

polonyc2 said: best AC game?...Kenway better then Ezio?...high praise!...can't wait to play in 2 weeks...so the side quests/sailing missions don't get repetitive or boring? Click to expand...

Did you like Pirates!? Where you just chased from Barbados to Villa Hermosa, just to catch that treasure fleet and had to sail there? You will like AC... it's exactly like Sid's greatness, but with much better graphics and real boarding action.You get changeable weather on the way, which you can avoid, as you see stormclouds over horizon and waves rising, also almost most of the map is aviable at launch (access to 2 islands is limited till like chapter 10), but if you sail your unapgraded ship into man'o'war or legendary ship, you will get your ass handed with just one salvo.Sidequests like assasinations or missions for asassin's cantors are IMO more interesting than some of the missions in main plot. I like also treasure hunting - you get a map, with marked X, coordinates and a landmark painted, so you have to find the place.Takes also some jumping skill to reach chests and fragments of animus, and sometimes some creative thinking in reaching the spots.Oh, and you get whale/shark hunting with harpoon, hunting and skinning animals, and most fun for me - diving missions, where you jump down the bottom in diving bell and avoid sharks or medusas to reach the chests, while fighting with dropping oxygen meter.For me, I love this game same as I loved Far Cry 3. It's my personal GOTY.