Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

with the game less then 3 weeks away on PC, Nvidia has released a tech demo of AC4 showing off all the fancy Nvidia enhancements as well as some 4k screenshots...NVIDIA lists TXAA, HBAO+, PCSS, higher resolution textures and high precision light rays among the features that will make the game superior on their hardware...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6YUVwGQvzM#t=0
the PhysX patch was released on December 18th...Black Flag PhysX demo...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6a4MbYAPFU
screenshots and detailed technical specs: http://www.geforce.com/whats-new/ar...iv-black-flag-pc-nvidia-enhancements-revealed
