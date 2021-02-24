Asrock b550 taichi can't install M2!

Bought the B550 taichi and WD sn750 black,but i can't install it!
The screws asrock provides are to small for the screw driver they include in the box,i literaly can't screw in the.M2!
I don't have a miniscule screwdriver for the screws they provide.
Can i even install my m2?
This is making me so mad i feel like returning the whole damn mainboard just for this stupid reason.
The screwdriver they provide is onlh good.for.removing the heatsinks on the M2 not screw in the m2!
 

First things first, that torx bit isn't going to work on that phillips screw. You'll also need to move the standoff from the looks of it. I have tiny screwdrivers so I never thought about it but yeah, if you don't have one that will fit, you have your two options.

I've never bought a motherboard that came with a screwdriver so I have no predetermined notion that it would be their responsibility to include one.
 
You need a small screw driver. And you need to move that silver stand off to the next hole on the right. The hole that is marked CT22.
 
THUMPer said:
You need a small screw driver. And you need to move that silver stand off to the next hole on the right. The hole that is marked CT22.
That silver standoff is for the M2 heatsink that comes on the motherboard.
Why just why would they.provide a screwdriver to remove M2 heatsink but nothing to screw in the actual M2...
 
Florin22xxl said:
That silver standoff is for the M2 heatsink that comes on the motherboard.
Why just why would they.provide a screwdriver to remove M2 heatsink but nothing to screw in the actual M2...
Because they figure you have a small screw driver already, but not everyone has a torx driver.
 
I think thinking about returning a motherboard because they didn't include a screwdriver (which has never been a normal thing in computing, you provide your own tools, always) is absolutely silly.
 
kirbyrj said:
I would probably use the other M.2 slot since it's the one connected to the CPU.
I was worried it woulnd't work since that one is PCI gen4 ,but the specifications says it supports also gen 3x4 which my M2 is actualy.
Gonna try it later and see if it works!
 
