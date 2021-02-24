Asrock b550 taichi can't install M2!

Florin22xxl
- Dec 9, 2011
- 214
Bought the B550 taichi and WD sn750 black,but i can't install it!
The screws asrock provides are to small for the screw driver they include in the box,i literaly can't screw in the.M2!
I don't have a miniscule screwdriver for the screws they provide.
Can i even install my m2?
This is making me so mad i feel like returning the whole damn mainboard just for this stupid reason.
The screwdriver they provide is onlh good.for.removing the heatsinks on the M2 not screw in the m2!
