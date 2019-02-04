Asrock B450M PRO4 boot loop

silverwolf0
Gawd
Just put together my first build in years. Of course it doesn't go as planned. Boot loops every 30 seconds. Sounds like a jet engine with the corsair maglev fans at 100%. No video signal. No beeps.
ASRock B450M pro4 microatx
Ryzen 2600
2x8gb 3000mhz ram
Rtx 2080
Seasonic 650w platinum
So I've tried removing everything and "breadboarding" it but still the same. With only cpu, hsf, 8 pin cpu power, and 24pin mobo power it bootloops. If I remove the 8pin cpu power it actually stops bootlooping, but it still sits there with no video signal and 100% fans. Tried rtx 2080 as well as a loaner graphics card on either of my two pcie sockets. No video. RAM one stick two stick any slot no dice. Clear cmos pulling battery no dice.
I suspect it's a bad motherboard. Don't know what else to think. Several other people on the internet seem to have similar problems with asrock boards.
http://forum.asrock.com/forum_posts.asp?TID=8545&title=no-post-and-boot-loop-with-asrock-ab350m-pro4
