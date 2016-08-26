ASM1061 or 88SE9215 ???

Hello,

One of my systems has an old Gigabyte Motherboard GA-P67X-UD3-B3

I would like to add two or more SATA 3 or eSATA3 ports.

I only have a one lane PCIe slot available to me.

There are a variety of controller boards on the market for PCIe 1X.
The ones I seem to find most commonly either have AsRock ASM1061 or Marvell 88SE9215 chips.

I will be using 7200 RPM mechanical drives and given that I can only use X1 slot, speed is not really an issue.

What I am wondering is which of these chips would be more reliable in service?
I do already have Marvell drivers loaded for the 88SE9172 that is embedded in the motherboard.

Thanks for any suggestions you can offer.
 
Hi,
came along this thread having the same question 4 years later. Did you already chose one? If so which one?
Currently bought an 9215, while having asm1062 onboard. Wonder if asm1061 card would be a better fit.
 
