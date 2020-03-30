Asetek mounting question AM4

I have a Arctic Cooling Liquid Freezer 120. It appears to be based on the tried and true Asetek circle design with the tabs around the block. It was released way before AM4 came out. Can I just buy an AM4 adapter for another Asetek rebranded cooler like something from Corsair?
https://www.ebay.com/itm/US-AM4-Mou...379316?hash=item48cc3fcfb4:g:~gIAAOSwd7RdCufn
I don't know if the Z height would be different between the IHS and the block depending on the brand.
